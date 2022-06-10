Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Married!

They'll keep on dancing till the world ends.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot on Thursday, June 9 in Los Angeles, as sources confirmed to People.

The lovebirds, who met in 2016 on the set of the "Slumber Party" music video, got engaged back in September 2021, shortly after Spears' father Jamie stepped down as her conservator. Her conservatorship then ended altogether in November, after 13 long years.

"I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married," Asghari's manager, Brandon Cohen, told People. "I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way. I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can't wait for the future they will build together."

A second source told the outlet that the star had been super excited about putting their wedding together ever since Asghari proposed. "Britney started planning and dreaming about her wedding shortly after she got engaged in November," they said. "It's a huge deal to her that she is finally able to get married. She wants it to be perfect."

As for the limited info we had on the ceremony ahead of time, it has all turned out to be true. First of all, Spears revealed that Donatella Versace would be making her wedding dress, and she did wear Versace to walk down the aisle.

Second, a source revealed in December that the singer wouldn't be inviting any of her family to the event, following the deep hurt caused by her conservatorship situation. Indeed, neither her parents nor her sister Jamie Lynn were included, per E! News.

Her two sons Sean Preston and Jayden James didn't attend either, People reports. Their father, Kevin Federline's, lawyer told the outlet, "They're happy for their mom and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together. It's their night and they didn't want to take away from them."

With that said, Madonna, Paris and Kathy Hilton, and Drew Barrymore were all in attendance. Before the event, People reported that Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow were also expected.