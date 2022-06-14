Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Signed a Prenup, And He Won't Get Any of Her Net Worth Up to This Point

Not that it's any of our business, but many people were concerned for Britney Spears' finances when she got engaged to now-husband Sam Asghari.

It makes sense: Not only is the star worth an estimated $70 million, while Asghari only really rose to fame by being associated with Spears, but she was also under conservatorship for 13 years, during which she was not in control of her own finances. So it checks out that some fans (including actress Octavia Spencer) would want Spears to make sure she retains financial freedom even as a married woman.

That's why it may reassure many fans to hear that the newlyweds did in fact sign a prenuptial agreement ahead of their wedding last week—and that it sounds pretty dang solid.

TMZ was the first to announce the news, reporting that lawyers had started drawing up the agreement very soon after the pair got engaged last fall, and that the singer will keep all of the money she's made until now in the event that she and Asghari separate.

It can't have been very fun for Spears and Asghari to be repeatedly told to get a prenup, but thankfully the actor and personal trainer took it in his stride at the time. TMZ reports that Asghari made a pretty hilarious joke after the fact on Instagram Stories, writing, "Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup! Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase she dumps me one day," adding a pair of laugh-cry emojis. Gotta love a man with a sense of humor.