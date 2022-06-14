Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Signed a Prenup, And He Won't Get Any of Her Net Worth Up to This Point
In case you were wondering.
Not that it's any of our business, but many people were concerned for Britney Spears' finances when she got engaged to now-husband Sam Asghari.
It makes sense: Not only is the star worth an estimated $70 million, while Asghari only really rose to fame by being associated with Spears, but she was also under conservatorship for 13 years, during which she was not in control of her own finances. So it checks out that some fans (including actress Octavia Spencer) would want Spears to make sure she retains financial freedom even as a married woman.
That's why it may reassure many fans to hear that the newlyweds did in fact sign a prenuptial agreement ahead of their wedding last week—and that it sounds pretty dang solid.
TMZ was the first to announce the news, reporting that lawyers had started drawing up the agreement very soon after the pair got engaged last fall, and that the singer will keep all of the money she's made until now in the event that she and Asghari separate.
It can't have been very fun for Spears and Asghari to be repeatedly told to get a prenup, but thankfully the actor and personal trainer took it in his stride at the time. TMZ reports that Asghari made a pretty hilarious joke after the fact on Instagram Stories, writing, "Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup! Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase she dumps me one day," adding a pair of laugh-cry emojis. Gotta love a man with a sense of humor.
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Chrissy Teigen's Son Miles Knocked Luna's Tooth Out by Mistake While They Were Playing
OOPS
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Looks Like "More of His Own Man" Attending Events Without Meghan Markle: Body Language Expert
I mean, it makes sense that you would look out for your partner when they're around.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Dazzles in All Blue at the Garter Day Service at Windsor Castle
Gorgeous!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Machine Gun Kelly Said Pete Davidson Will "Be Standing There" With Him at His Wedding to Megan Fox
The purest friendship.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Internet Crack: See the Top 10 Celebrity Weddings of 2015
As told by Google searches.
By Megan Friedman