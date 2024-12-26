Britney Spears Celebrates "Best Christmas of My Life" With Her Son

After two years apart, Britney Spears and her sons spent Christmas together—and the reunion has the Princess of Pop all up in her feels.

The pop singer took to Instagram on Dec. 25 to share a video of herself with her younger son, Jayden, and her caption is too sweet. "Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years," Spears wrote. "Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I'm speechless thank you Jesus !!!"

In the clip, Spears and Jayden wish fans a Merry Christmas while standing by a Christmas tree and fireplace. The musician couldn't resist kissing her son on the cheek, and she was all smiles as they filmed the short video.

Spears shares 18-year-old Jayden James and 19-year-old Sean Preston with her ex-husband Kevin Federline; the couple's divorce was finalized in 2007. Federline had 70% custody of the children , but he caused waves in 2022 after implying Spears was estranged from her sons. At the time, Federline told ITV Sean and Jayden were "not seeing [Spears] right now" and that they wouldn't attend her wedding to Sam Asghari that year.

Spears responded to Federline's comments with a fiery Instagram post, writing that "raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone." But in the two and a half years since then, her relationship with her sons seems to have improved dramatically.

Jayden visited his mom in Los Angeles in November, after he and Sean moved to Hawaii with Federline in 2023. Spears' sons also called her this May to wish her a happy Mother's Day.