Brooke Shields Still Has 2 Pairs of Jeans From Her Controversial Calvin Klein Commercial in 1980

We all have a special pair of jeans in our life. For most of us, it's that one pair that makes your butt look amazing. For others, it might be a The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants situation. For Brooke Shields, it's the jeans that she wore in that iconic and heavily criticized set of Calvin Klein commercials back in 1980.

What made this commercial so controversial? Well, one of the commercials featured Shields dressed in Calvin Klein denim and saying the tagline, "You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing."

Other videos included Shields stretching and using flirtatious wordplay. She spoke in a sultry tone and had plenty of close-ups.

Oh, and she was only fifteen years old at the time. Yikes.

The commercials were banned in many locations, and the brand was boycotted, with many specifically calling out Shields' mother for allowing her to partake in these commercials.

Shields recently discussed these commercials and the line in specific, and said she saw it differently, "I had a dog, and I would say, 'Nothing comes between me and my puppy.' It was an expression."

She added, "I didn't think of it as, I'm not wearing any underwear."

But whether or not Shields saw it as such, that was how many interpreted the line. The designer spoke with PEOPLE earlier this year and said he remembers that commercial clearly, and still feels it was "fun, innocent and yes, sexy as hell.”

While that is definitely not how a commercial featuring a 15-year-old girl should be described, the jeans became legendary, and Shields recently revealed that her mom took three pairs from the shoot.

In Katie Couric's Now What? podcast, Shields revealed that one pair was given top the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She joked, "Doesn’t everybody give their jeans to the Met?”

Now, that's an exhibit I'd love to see!

As for the other two pairs, Shields claims she cannot fit into them anymore, and said, "Now, only my child can fit into them."

But rather than passing them onto her daughters, Rowan, 20, and Grier, 17, Shields has other plans in mind.

She said, "The other two I’m gonna frame in plexiglass, you know, a frontal and then the back."

A way to commemorate an important moment, even though she now claims she "understands" why this was so controversial. Perhaps this could be the first of many exhibits at her own personal museum!