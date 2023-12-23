Brooke Shields Still Has 2 Pairs of Jeans From Her Controversial Calvin Klein Commercial in 1980

We all have a special pair of jeans in our life. For most of us, it's that one pair that makes your butt look amazing. For others, it might be a The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants situation. For Brooke Shields, it's the jeans that she wore in that iconic and heavily criticized set of Calvin Klein commercials back in 1980.
What made this commercial so controversial? Well, one of the commercials featured Shields dressed in Calvin Klein denim and saying the tagline, "You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing."
Other videos included Shields stretching and using flirtatious wordplay. She spoke in a sultry tone and had plenty of close-ups.
Oh, and she was only fifteen years old at the time. Yikes.
The commercials were banned in many locations, and the brand was boycotted, with many specifically calling out Shields' mother for allowing her to partake in these commercials.
Shields recently discussed these commercials and the line in specific, and said she saw it differently, "I had a dog, and I would say, 'Nothing comes between me and my puppy.' It was an expression."
She added, "I didn't think of it as, I'm not wearing any underwear."
But whether or not Shields saw it as such, that was how many interpreted the line. The designer spoke with PEOPLE earlier this year and said he remembers that commercial clearly, and still feels it was "fun, innocent and yes, sexy as hell.”
While that is definitely not how a commercial featuring a 15-year-old girl should be described, the jeans became legendary, and Shields recently revealed that her mom took three pairs from the shoot.
In Katie Couric's Now What? podcast, Shields revealed that one pair was given top the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She joked, "Doesn’t everybody give their jeans to the Met?”
Now, that's an exhibit I'd love to see!
As for the other two pairs, Shields claims she cannot fit into them anymore, and said, "Now, only my child can fit into them."
But rather than passing them onto her daughters, Rowan, 20, and Grier, 17, Shields has other plans in mind.
She said, "The other two I’m gonna frame in plexiglass, you know, a frontal and then the back."
A way to commemorate an important moment, even though she now claims she "understands" why this was so controversial. Perhaps this could be the first of many exhibits at her own personal museum!
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
Ciara and Russell Wilson Go on Their "First Date Night Post-Baby"
"I love these nights."
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Sustainable Queen Kim Kardashian Wrapped All of Her Christmas Gifts in $48 Skims T-Shirts
And fans were not impressed...
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Ariana Grande's Christmas Tree Proves She and Ethan Slater Are Still Going Strong
The pop star's holiday decor features a not-so-subtle nod to her beau.
By Meghan De Maria
-
Brooke Shields on Reinventing Yourself, Making Friends in Your 40s, and More
The actress and CEO shared inspiring advice during a panel at 'Marie Claire's' "Power Trip: Off the Grid" conference.
By Rachel Epstein