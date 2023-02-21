Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Apparently Invited to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz' Drama-Filled Wedding

As a legal dispute rages on regarding Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz' wedding planning, it looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have been included on the original guest list.

Nicola and her mother Claudia Peltz exchanged a series of messages that were included in court documents recently, in which they discussed who was invited to the April 2022 event, as reported by the Independent.

Claudia wrote, "Did Megan get an invite," to which Nicola replied, "Who’s Megan." In lieu of a response, Claudia added, "And Harry," although we don't know what happened after that, sorry.

(BTW, Prince William and Princess Kate politely declined their own invitation.)

This comes after Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding planners launched a countersuit against Nicola's father Nelson Peltz, who had previously sued them for refusing to pay back a deposit of $159,000, which they kept after being fired, also according to the Independent.

The wedding planners, Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba from Plan Design Events, were hired after planner Preston Bailey stepped down because he was "overcommitted." This was six weeks before the wedding day.

The lawsuit was filed in Florida, where the wedding took place, and shed light on a huge amount of behind-the-scenes drama that unfolded in the lead-up to the glamorous nuptials. The court documents included hundreds of WhatsApp messages and emails between Nicola, the wedding planners, the Peltzes, and Brooklyn.

Claudia and Nicola were apparently concerned about Victoria Beckham finding out about any planning errors, while Nicola wanted Braghin and Grijalba to hide the cost of her bridal hair and makeup from Nelson.

According to Page Six, the suit reads, "It is believed that Nelson Peltz paid more than $100,000 plus travel expenses for Nicola’s hair and makeup services for the wedding. Claudia mentioned to [one of the planners] that Nelson could not know the cost of the hair and makeup, or he would 'kill her, and be so mad.'"

At one point Brooklyn apparently referred to the guest list as being "a mess." Nicola responded, "Omg, more like A MURDER SCENE," which, like, dramatic.

Further texts allegedly show that Nicola was unhappy with many of the planning decisions.

The planners have claimed that Nelson is "acting like a billionaire bully," while a rep for Nelson (who is in fact a billionaire investor) has said that the countersuit is "replete with inaccuracies."

A verdict we can all agree on? This is Messy.