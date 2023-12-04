Brooklyn Beckham Celebrated His "Throuple" Anniversary With Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham celebrated an important anniversary this weekend: his "throuple" anniversary with wife Nicola Peltz and their mutual bestie Selena Gomez.
The three met last December, and have since been totally inseparable. Because of this, they've started joking around that they are a "throuple," and have used this term several times in interviews and on social media.
So, to celebrate one year of their cute friendship, the three posed together on the red carpet and backstage during Sunday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Annual Gala in Los Angeles.
Posting one of these pictures on Instagram, Beckham wrote, "Our anniversary xx"
Despite the joke going over some commenters' heads, I have verified that Beckham didn't in fact celebrate his wedding anniversary with a picture that included a third person.
Thanks to my expert sleuthing, I know that their dating anniversary is on or around Oct. 30, while their wedding anniversary is April 9.
To mark these non-jokey anniversaries, Beckham wrote longer, sweeter messages to his wife this year.
For the first, he said, "Dear Nicola
"The last 4 years have been the most amazing years of my life x you complete my life ... you are my everything and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you xx I love you xx"
A photo posted by brooklynpeltzbeckham on
And for their wedding anniversary, he wrote, "1 year ago today I married my best friend xx I am the luckiest person to be able to call you my wife x you are my everything and I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous face every morning x here’s to many more years baby xx I love you so so so much x here’s to having as much fun when we are old as we are now young"
A photo posted by brooklynpeltzbeckham on
As for the "throuple" situation, Beckham said on the The Jennifer Hudson Show in March, "[Selena] says we're a throuple. She's such a sweet girl. She's a very sweet girl, obviously very talented, and you know, I love when my wife makes new friends, especially like really great friends. And you know, we all get along, so yeah!"
All three members of said throuple looked incredible on this latest red carpet, with Beckham in a black tux and Peltz in a fairytale-like blush pink gown.
Gomez turned heads in a jaw-dropping sweeping black gown embellished with an imposing silver collar and worn with black opera gloves.
