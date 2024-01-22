The Buffalo Bills Added Taylor Swift-Themed Menu Items for Latest Chiefs Game

While some football fans are hardened Taylor Swift haters, the Buffalo Bills made sure to give the singer and her fans a warm welcome for their latest game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Bills' catering partner, Delaware North, announced that they were introducing two new, Swift-themed menu items for the game: Bad Blood Waffle Fries, and a Karma Quesadilla.

The fries were "topped half with Buffalo chicken and blue cheese and half with Kansas City Cattleman’s BBQ pork, cole slaw and bread-and-butter pickles," in honor of both teams. (Totally unrelated, but is anyone else's stomach gurgling uncontrollably?)

Meanwhile, the quesadilla consisted of "chicken tenders, bacon and cilantro ranch in a triple-stacked quesadilla, topped with pork-belly chaser."

In a press release for the additions, Delaware North's general manager at Highmark Stadium said, "Our culinary team has again designed a great menu for the Divisional playoff game this weekend, with several new items for fans as they cheer on the Bills. We had a lot of fun with this week’s menu—adding a few new options that celebrate this incredible rivalry with the Chiefs and their star-studded fans."

Swift, of course, made sure to be there to try the food support her boyfriend Travis Kelce. This time, the star cheered on the Chiefs tight end alongside his brother Jason Kelce, sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, mom Donna Kelce, and dad Ed Kelce.

Jason—a player for the Philadelphia Eagles—was particularly supportive during the game, notably removing his shirt to better show his allegiance to his younger brother.

Travis, meanwhile, gave a discreet shoutout to his girl, making Swift's signature heart-hands gesture after scoring a touchdown.

In the end, the Chiefs beat the Bills 27-24.