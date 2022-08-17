The Cambridges Are Set to Join the Queen at Balmoral as The Sussexes Are Not Expected as Guests, According to Reports

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Members of the Royal Family likely don't get to spend that much personal quality time with one another—at least not spontaneously.
That's probably why their annual reunion at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in the summer is such a cherished tradition.
This year, the Queen has been in residence at Balmoral since late July, and has since been joined by various family members, including Prince Charles, Prince Edward and Lady Louise Windsor.
Soon, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children George, Charlotte and Louis will also join the fold, as reported by the Telegraph.
Writing for the publication, royal correspondent Victoria Ward wrote, "In the coming weeks, they will travel to Scotland for their annual summer break with the Queen at Balmoral before returning to settle into Adelaide Cottage ahead of the new school term."
The Cambridges have spent the rest of their summer break on the Isles of Scilly in Cornwall, and at their current countryside retreat at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
When the summer vacation ends, they will be moving their little family to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, a more modest four-bedroom home than their current base at Kensington Palace. There, they will have no live-in staff, and the children will start at a new local school together.
While Balmoral could have made the perfect backdrop for a reconciliation between Princes William and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly not planning on joining the Royal Family there. It's unclear whether or not they were originally invited.
Instead, the Sussexes have announced a low-key mini European tour in September, when they will attend a series of charity events close to their hearts both in the U.K. and in Germany. At this time, signs point to them not hanging out with the Cambridges during that visit, but—as ever—only time will tell.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
The Very Best '80s Movies
An official ranking of the decade's standout films.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Let's Talk About Broken Capillaries and How to Get Rid of Them
What to do about those pesky broken blood vessels on your face.
By Samantha Holender
-
'Never Have I Ever' Season 4: Everything We Know
The fourth and final season of the Netflix hit has already finished filming.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Prince Harry Appeared Anxious at the Jubilee, So What Will His and Meghan Markle's Upcoming U.K. Visit Look Like? A Body Language Expert Weighs In
Their returns to the U.K. are always fraught these days.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump on Instagram
Her caption is amazing, as per.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Return to the U.K. in September for the First Time Since the Queen's Jubilee
They're visiting charities.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Won't Have a Live-In Nanny for the First Time in Their Lives as They Move to Windsor
It will definitely be a change.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie Could Stop Being Working Royals Under King Charles, A Royal Expert Has Claimed
There's a "question mark" there.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Was "Set Up" for "Suffering" as Part of the Royal Family, Actress Denée Benton Says
Being a person of color in that environment can't have been easy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry "Will Miss the U.K. More and More" With Time, Royal Expert Projects
Richard Palmer thinks the royal doesn't look that happy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What Princess Diana Would Have Changed About the Monarchy, In Her Own Words
She felt they were too distant.
By Iris Goldsztajn