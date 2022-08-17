The Cambridges Are Set to Join the Queen at Balmoral as The Sussexes Are Not Expected as Guests, According to Reports

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Members of the Royal Family likely don't get to spend that much personal quality time with one another—at least not spontaneously.

That's probably why their annual reunion at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in the summer is such a cherished tradition.

This year, the Queen has been in residence at Balmoral since late July, and has since been joined by various family members, including Prince Charles, Prince Edward and Lady Louise Windsor.

Soon, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children George, Charlotte and Louis will also join the fold, as reported by the Telegraph.

Writing for the publication, royal correspondent Victoria Ward wrote, "In the coming weeks, they will travel to Scotland for their annual summer break with the Queen at Balmoral before returning to settle into Adelaide Cottage ahead of the new school term."

The Cambridges have spent the rest of their summer break on the Isles of Scilly in Cornwall, and at their current countryside retreat at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

When the summer vacation ends, they will be moving their little family to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, a more modest four-bedroom home than their current base at Kensington Palace. There, they will have no live-in staff, and the children will start at a new local school together.

While Balmoral could have made the perfect backdrop for a reconciliation between Princes William and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly not planning on joining the Royal Family there. It's unclear whether or not they were originally invited.

Instead, the Sussexes have announced a low-key mini European tour in September, when they will attend a series of charity events close to their hearts both in the U.K. and in Germany. At this time, signs point to them not hanging out with the Cambridges during that visit, but—as ever—only time will tell.