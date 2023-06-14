Camila Cabello is Reportedly Dating Again After Shawn Mendes Reunion Fizzles

After a brief reunion, exes Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ rendezvous has fizzled out, People reports—and Cabello is dating again.

After originally splitting in November 2021, Cabello and Mendes sparked rumors of a romantic reconciliation back in April, when they were spotted kissing at Coachella. A source told People at the time the two “always seemed to have a special connection” and had “been friendly for months.”

After Coachella, the pair were spotted multiple times together in New York City and Los Angeles—including at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in New Jersey in late May—but in early June it appeared they’d called it quits once again. On June 9, Mendes released a new song, “What the Hell Are We Dying For?,” “which contained lyrics that many fans thought seemed to hint at a split,” People reports.

“I was upstate New York and just on the back end of feeling a lot of things about relationships, about my career, about [the] environment,” Mendes said of the song on Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe. “And I was in the studio and this moment of just deep frustration came over me and I finally started to feel this inspiration come.”

He continued “I think I am approaching 25, still feeling quite confused about a lot of things in my life. And I think that was expressing that feeling of frustration about what is happening, this feeling of swinging the pendulum back and forth. I think I still am in a very confused place, but I know that there are some people in my life who I deeply love, and I know that music is something I deeply love, and I know that this planet is something I deeply love. And all of those three things are something worth fighting for and worth dying for.”

Cabello also seemed to hint at their reconnection through music, in a song she shared to social media shortly after Coachella: “How come you’re just so much better? Is this gonna end ever? I guess I’ll f— around and find out. Are you coming to Coachella? If you don’t, it’s whatever. If you do, honey, it’ll be all I think about,” she sang in the clip, titled, perhaps forebodingly, “June Gloom.”