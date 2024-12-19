Cara Delevingne Transforms into Elton John For Christmas Music Video

Cara Delevingne is always keeping us on our toes—and in this case, they're tapping. The actress and model stepped into the role of Elton John in a 2024 music video for his classic holiday song "Step Into Christmas."

Over fifty years after the song originally premiered, John has decided to revitalize its relevancy with a quirky shot-for-shot remake with a behind-the-scenes twist. And the model-turned-actress really turned up the festive kitsch for her part in the video:

"Over 50 years after Elton’s performance," the description reads, "the 2024 Step Into Christmas video starring Cara Delevingne finds the video production team frantically trying to get the set ready for his arrival as they attempt to make it 'Christmassy enough.'"

"Despite the addition of balloons and confetti," the video description continues, "chaos reigns as they wrangle an escaped turkey, fail to book a real reindeer and tackle a fan who storms the set, all whilst Cara brilliantly mirrors Elton’s choicest dance moves and iconic facial expressions from the original video."

And, as you can see from the shots below, Delevingne really embodies John's flair, camp attitude, and '70s swag—even going so far as to draw in some shading on her front teeth to mimic the iconic singer's signature gap.

"I saw Cara at Glastonbury last summer, and we talked about how much we’d love to work together if the right idea came up," John said in a statement.

"She’s hilarious to spend time with; we both have quite a self-deprecating sense of humor. When someone suggested the idea of her playing me in a riff on the 1973 'Step Into Christmas' video, I just thought it was the perfect opportunity. Thank God Cara thought the same because it came out great."

According to Delevingne, John—who has previously updated some of his other classic songs with current stars, like his duet with Britney Spears—has always been "an idol of hers." She went on to add (in the statement) that, "to say his music has had a deeply profound effect on me is an understatement. To be asked by him to PLAY him in this recreation was a dream that I didn't know I had until it happened."

"Honestly, I wish I could pretend to be Elton every day. I hope that Elton may one day return the favor and agree to play me in my not-yet-developed, written, pitched, or funded biopic," she quipped. "Fingers crossed."

Honestly, we'd watch it!