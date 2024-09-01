Cate Blanchett Wears Daring Barely-There Top at Venice Film Festival

Cate Blanchett is continuing the barely-there trend at this year's Venice Film Festival.

On Aug. 31, while attending the 2024 Armani Beauty dinner photocall at Arsenale in Venice, Italy, the actress wore a shimmering Armani Privé custom outfit featuring a daring halter top that created a '20s-inspired yet on-trend barely there, naked look. The outfit is based on a custom another Armami piece the actress wore to the 2022 Goya Awards.

Blanchett completed the high-necked, crystal fringe, draped shoulder ensemble with a pair of Giorgio Armani black asymmetric pumps. The actress was dressed by her long-time stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who shared photos of Blanchett's 2024 Venice looks on her Instagram.

At this year's Venice Film Festival, Blanchett also put a dramatic twist on the classic pearl necklace, wearing another Armani Privé outfit—this time a catsuit with another plunging front accented by a single round button.

Cate Blanchett attends the 2024 Armani Beauty dinner photocall at Arsenale on August 31, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cate Blanchett attends the Goya Cinema Awards 2022 red carpet at Palau de les Arts on February 12, 2022 in Valencia, Spain. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The catsuit featured a statement, reverse cleavage back dripping in layers of pearls that started at the actress' shoulders and trailed down her back.

The actress also wore a stunning, golden Giorgio Armani gown while attending the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice red carpet, and while wearing a Louis Vuitton necklace the actress reportedly first wore at Cannes.

Repurposing previous gowns and accessories was something of a theme for the actress this year—in another Giorgio Armani moment, Blanchett wore a velour top and low-rise pants, which she had previously worn September of last year. She accessorized with Gianvito Rossi shoes and black glasses.

Blanchett also stunned in a white, floor-length custom Louis Vuitton gown featuring an elegant high neck and a sheer curtain of shiny white crystals.

Another Elizabeth Stewart-styled outfit, the gown also featured a built-in belt that cinched the structured bodice, creating an hour-glass look and accentuating the gown's subtle train.

Throughout her iconic career, Blanchett has become a fashion force on the red carpet, and especially at the Venice Film Festival.