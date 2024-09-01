Cate Blanchett Wears Daring Barely-There Top at Venice Film Festival
The actress shined in custom Armani.
Cate Blanchett is continuing the barely-there trend at this year's Venice Film Festival.
On Aug. 31, while attending the 2024 Armani Beauty dinner photocall at Arsenale in Venice, Italy, the actress wore a shimmering Armani Privé custom outfit featuring a daring halter top that created a '20s-inspired yet on-trend barely there, naked look. The outfit is based on a custom another Armami piece the actress wore to the 2022 Goya Awards.
Blanchett completed the high-necked, crystal fringe, draped shoulder ensemble with a pair of Giorgio Armani black asymmetric pumps. The actress was dressed by her long-time stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who shared photos of Blanchett's 2024 Venice looks on her Instagram.
At this year's Venice Film Festival, Blanchett also put a dramatic twist on the classic pearl necklace, wearing another Armani Privé outfit—this time a catsuit with another plunging front accented by a single round button.
The catsuit featured a statement, reverse cleavage back dripping in layers of pearls that started at the actress' shoulders and trailed down her back.
The actress also wore a stunning, golden Giorgio Armani gown while attending the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice red carpet, and while wearing a Louis Vuitton necklace the actress reportedly first wore at Cannes.
Repurposing previous gowns and accessories was something of a theme for the actress this year—in another Giorgio Armani moment, Blanchett wore a velour top and low-rise pants, which she had previously worn September of last year. She accessorized with Gianvito Rossi shoes and black glasses.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Blanchett also stunned in a white, floor-length custom Louis Vuitton gown featuring an elegant high neck and a sheer curtain of shiny white crystals.
Another Elizabeth Stewart-styled outfit, the gown also featured a built-in belt that cinched the structured bodice, creating an hour-glass look and accentuating the gown's subtle train.
A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart 🐯🎈🈹🍸 (@elizabethstewart1)
A photo posted by on
A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart 🐯🎈🈹🍸 (@elizabethstewart1)
A photo posted by on
Throughout her iconic career, Blanchett has become a fashion force on the red carpet, and especially at the Venice Film Festival.
In 2022, the actress elevated the floral trend via a black velvet corset by Schiaparelli, strapless and embellished with hand-painted flowers featuring vibrant oranges and purples.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Adele Warns Fans They Won't See Her For "an Incredibly Long Time" Once Her Las Vegas Residency Ends
"I will hold you dear in my heart."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Selena Gomez Surprises High School Students After They Request She Sing the National Anthem
“I saw the sign and so I had to come.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Sources Claim Prince Harry is Seeking Advice From Friends on How to Repair His Relationship With His Father
The Duke of Sussex is allegedly consulting people “from his old life.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published