Cate Blanchett Elevated Florals for Fall to New Heights at the Venice Film Festival

Sometimes, a red-carpet look comes along that causes our collective jaws to hit the floor. I believe Cate Blanchett has offered us such a moment with her recent appearance at the Venice Film Festival 2022.

The actress showed up in a black velvet corset by Schiaparelli, strapless and embellished with hand-painted flowers (unclear if they are real or not, but there seems to be no indication that they're not?). These flowers came in vibrant oranges and purples, for a look that proves that florals can in fact be groundbreaking regardless of the season, thank you very much.

Blanchett matched the corset with wide-legged black velvet pants. She dressed down the look by wearing her blonde bob down and lightly waved, with simple drop earrings and elegant makeup in shades of low-key pink.

Talk about star power is all I have to say about that.

(Image credit: Photo by Dominique Charriau / Getty)

Blanchett is in Venice to promote Tár, an upcoming film she stars in as Lydia Tár, "widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra," according to IMDb.

It looks like this movie is going to be a big one for Blanchett and for cinema lovers, with Variety reporting that it received a six-minute standing ovation at the Italian festival, and that we can pretty much expect the feature to receive a bunch of Oscar noms (it's that time of year, after all).

Blanchett has previously won two Oscars, one in 2005 for The Aviator, and one in 2014 for Blue Jasmine. She has been nominated a further four times.