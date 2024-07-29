Céline Dion Makes Mom Move, Takes Video Instead of Selfie With Fans

So cute.

Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0
Iris Goldsztajn
Céline Dion made a total mom move, accidentally taking a video instead of a selfie on a fan's phone during the Paris Olympics.

In a short video shared by journalist Yashar Ali on X, the Canadian superstar can be seen smiling with a group of fans, until one of them says in French, "We're filming," and Dion says, "Oh, sorry."

Ali wrote, "Can we just agree that Celine Dion is the best." (Yes.)

The singer made her triumphant return to the stage with a show-stopping performance at Friday's opening ceremony in the French capital.

Dion sang Edith Piaf's "Hymne à L'Amour" while wearing an intricate sequined and beaded Dior gown that apparently took some 1,000 hours to create.

This was the artist's first performance since she shared in 2022 that she'd sadly been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, which affects her muscles.

Dion has previously opened up about being reluctant to stop performing, something she loves dearly, despite her symptoms and the terrible pain she was in.

"I was going down, down, down. It took my whole life," she told People in June.

"But it's like if my kids are rollerblading, for example, and one of their ankles is hurting. They don't want to tell me because I'm going to say, 'Well, take a break from rollerblading.' I didn't want to stop. I wanted to stay onstage. I wanted to be brave instead of smart. That was wrong."

Dion also released a documentary about her struggle with the condition on June 25.

I Am: Celine Dion - Official Trailer | Prime Video
