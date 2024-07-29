Céline Dion Makes Mom Move, Takes Video Instead of Selfie With Fans
So cute.
Céline Dion made a total mom move, accidentally taking a video instead of a selfie on a fan's phone during the Paris Olympics.
In a short video shared by journalist Yashar Ali on X, the Canadian superstar can be seen smiling with a group of fans, until one of them says in French, "We're filming," and Dion says, "Oh, sorry."
Ali wrote, "Can we just agree that Celine Dion is the best." (Yes.)
The singer made her triumphant return to the stage with a show-stopping performance at Friday's opening ceremony in the French capital.
Dion sang Edith Piaf's "Hymne à L'Amour" while wearing an intricate sequined and beaded Dior gown that apparently took some 1,000 hours to create.
This was the artist's first performance since she shared in 2022 that she'd sadly been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, which affects her muscles.
A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)
A photo posted by on
Dion has previously opened up about being reluctant to stop performing, something she loves dearly, despite her symptoms and the terrible pain she was in.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
"I was going down, down, down. It took my whole life," she told People in June.
"But it's like if my kids are rollerblading, for example, and one of their ankles is hurting. They don't want to tell me because I'm going to say, 'Well, take a break from rollerblading.' I didn't want to stop. I wanted to stay onstage. I wanted to be brave instead of smart. That was wrong."
Dion also released a documentary about her struggle with the condition on June 25.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Travis Kelce Made a Young Taylor Swift Fan's Day During Training Camp With Sweet Gesture
He's the most wholesome.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ben Affleck Reportedly Buys $20 Million House After Putting Marital Home He Shares With Jennifer Lopez on the Market
Divorce rumors are still going strong.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Lady Gaga Appears to Confirm She's Engaged to Michael Polansky
No sign of a bad romance here.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Lady Gaga's Dancer Fell Off the Stage at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
The rain likely contributed to the accident, which was captured on camera.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Céline Dion Recalls Taking High Dose of Valium to Help Ease Stiff-Person Syndrome Symptoms
She spoke to Hoda Kotb in an NBC News special.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Celine Dion Addresses That Awkward Taylor Swift Moment at the Grammys
It all happened when Dion presented the Album of the Year award to Swift at February's ceremony.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Fans Think Taylor Swift Ignored Céline Dion While Accepting a Grammy From Her
But also they had an adorable moment during the ceremony, so......
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Céline Dion Is Releasing a Documentary About Stiff Person Syndrome
She hopes it will help others like her.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Celine Dion No Longer Has "Control Over Her Muscles," Her Sister Reveals Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis
The star announced she was living with the condition back in December 2022.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Join Céline Dion, Orlando Bloom at the Final Performance of Katy Perry’s Las Vegas Residency
Perry performed for Harry’s father, King Charles, at his Coronation Concert back in May.
By Rachel Burchfield Published