The 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony was a remarkable event, which included an appearance by Lady Gaga surrounded by plumes of flamingo pink feathers. But perhaps the most emotional moment of the night occurred when Céline Dion took to the stage to perform Édith Piaf’s "Hymne à l’Amour." For her show-stopping performance, Dion donned a Dior Haute Couture gown covered in beads and sequins. Unsurprisingly, she looked absolutely sublime.

In December 2022, Dion revealed she'd been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome (SPS) diagnosis, which severely impacted her control of her muscles. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer explained that the condition had even impacted her singing ability. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, "Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

As a result, Dion's return to the stage was triumphant, and her astounding Dior gown was the perfect outfit for the occasion.

Céline Dion wears Dior to perform below the Eiffel Tower for the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on July 26, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dion's Dior gown sparkled under the lights as she made her comeback performance at the Olympics Opening Ceremony. Made from white silk georgette and cascading with glittering sequins and beads, the singer appeared to be covered in crystals as she took the stage. A press release revealed the Dior dress was adorned with "thousands of pearls and more than 500 meters of fringing," via People, and the attention to detail is simply staggering.

The intricacy of the gown took a vast amount of work by Dior's Haute Couture Atelier, taking more than 1,000 hours to create, Vogue reported. The floor length gown featured a long sweeping train, making Dion's return to the stage nothing short of regal. A pair of diamond drop earrings completed the look, while she wore her hair in a slick bun.

Céline Dion's Dior gown took more than 1,000 hours to create. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dion's partnership with Dior extends beyond her Opening Ceremony performance. Earlier this week, the iconic singer was photographed wearing an oversized logomania Dior tracksuit, which featured the house’s signature monogram and racing stripes. While the tracksuit pants retail for $3,000, the pullover anorak top costs $4,000.

Lady Gaga also wore Dior for her performance at the Olympics Opening Ceremony. Her dramatic outfit consisted of a custom black bustier, with black satin panties, and accessories such as a headdress and gloves all created by Dior. Before revealing the all-black ensemble, Lady Gaga was surrounded by flamingo pink "naturally molted feathers," which were also created by Dior, The Hollywood Reporter revealed.