Céline Dion Makes Her Grand Red Carpet Comeback in a Head-to-Toe White Outfit
With celebrity stylist Law Roach jumping out of retirement to style the Canadian singer.
It's a fashion moment with a little more meaning than your average outfit: Céline Dion is finally back on the red carpet. Her long-awaited return arrived on Monday evening, in celebration of her highly anticipated documentary I Am: Céline Dion.
Dion's rare sighting marks her first time on a red carpet since being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS)—a rare neurological condition that causes painful muscle spasms and stiffness—back in 2022. After a couple of years of keeping a low profile, Dion dominated the red carpet at the event in a glowing, all-white outfit.
On Monday, June 17, Dion was photographed attending the film's New York premiere at Alice Tully Hall. For the occasion, the award-winning vocalist opted for a long-sleeve, cream-colored blouse with a loosely-tied bow at the neckline. She tucked the silky button-down into a matching, floor-sweeping white column skirt.
Dion's look was mostly minimal. With the help of celebrity stylist Law Roach, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer subtly accessorized her look with a thin crystal-embellished belt at the waist, a stack of pearl and silver bracelets, and studded pearl earrings. Exact credits for her look haven't been shared yet.
Glam-wise, the 56-year-old musician opted for lightly-dusted pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and a nude lip to complete.
Stars from Gayle King to Laverne Cox attended the documentary's Manhattan premiere. Dion was also joined by her 23-year-old son, René-Charles Angelil, who wore a classic black tuxedo to the event.
Dion has mostly opted out of the spotlight since being diagnosed with SPS in 2022, but she recently tapped her longtime friend and "image architect" Law Roach—who, aside from Zendaya, has officially retired from dressing celebrity clients on the red carpet—for a few special appearances. In 2024 alone, Roach has styled the Canadian singer for rare public sightings, including the 2024 Grammys, where she wore a flowy white couture gown from Valentino and a pumpkin-colored top coat.
"She wanted to show the world because everything was (saying) that she was so ill and she was bedridden, she was in a wheelchair," Roach told Entertainment Tonight. "And me being able to play a small part in her showing the world that she's happy and she's healthy and she's alive, and she's ready to be back onstage, it was amazing."
I Am: Céline Dion, directed by Irene Taylor, will be released on June 25 via Prime Video. It chronicles the singer's experiences from the moment she was first diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome—a progressive disorder that affects muscle control, leading to stiffness and spasms, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strokes.
In the film, Dion shares her personal struggles with SPS, which she says affects her mobility in the arms, legs, and torso, as well as heightened sensitivity to noise, emotional distress, and touch.
"This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me," the singer said in an official statement back in January. "As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."
Dion emotionally thanked her fans during a standing ovation at the movie's screening on Monday. "Thank you to all of you, from the bottom of my heart, for being part of my journey. This movie is my love letter to each of you," she said, reported by Variety. "I hope to see you all again very, very soon."
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
