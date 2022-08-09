The Crucial Role Camilla's Ex-Husband Played at Charles and Diana's Wedding

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
"There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," Princess Diana famously said during her controversial 1995 BBC interview.
She was referring, of course, to Prince Charles' ongoing affair with his now-wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, who was married to her ex-husband Andrew at the time of Charles and Diana's wedding.
Diana was reportedly distrustful of Camilla from the start, and once told royal author Andrew Morton of her 1981 wedding day, "I knew she was in there, of course. I looked for her. So walking down the aisle, I spotted Camilla, pale gray, veiled pillbox hat, saw it all, her son Tom standing on a chair. To this day, you know—vivid memory" (via Good Housekeeping).
Knowing all that we know now, a certain piece of news commentary from Charles and Diana's wedding is sounding particularly icky right now. The following words were spoken by a commentator during their carriage procession down The Mall road in London, and unearthed by new documentary The Princess, which airs Aug. 13 on HBO Max.
"The escort, under the command of Lieutenant-Colonel Andrew Parker Bowles," the journalist narrated. "Charles and Lady Diana stayed with him and his wife Camilla in Wiltshire on two occasions at the end of the year. So they're among friends as they ride along the Mall."
Indeed, as Good Housekeeping reports, Andrew Parker Bowles, then a commanding officer, led the couple's ceremonial escort on their wedding day.
The commentator didn't seem clued into Charles and Camilla's romantic past (well, and future), but it's now very clear to all of us that Charles may have been "among friends" that day, but Diana certainly wasn't.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
John Travolta, Mariah Carey and Other Celebrities Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John After Her Passing
Her incredible legacy lives on.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Power Pick: Sonos Two Room Set With One
Big sound, small package.
By Brittany Holloway-Brown
-
Night Creams That Work Magic
Why, yes, I did wake up like this!
By Deena Campbell
-
Prince Harry Thought Diana's Family Would See Similarities Between Her and Meghan, But They Didn't: Tom Bower
They even warned him against marrying her, apparently.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Sussexes Got Into a "Monumental Argument" Over This Royal Snub, Apparently
Oof.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Camilla's Daughter Had "Terrible Fights" Over Their Parents' Relationship, Reportedly
It can't have been easy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Thomas Markle Used Tom Bower's Book to Change the "Narrative" Around Meghan, Royal Expert Claims
Thomas and Meghan no longer have a relationship that we know of.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Weren't Invited to Balmoral With the Queen After All, Sources Say
Well, which is it?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince George Got the Sweetest Royal Tribute as He Turned 9
The Queen shared the lovely moment on Twitter.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Is a Reassuring Presence for Prince Harry, Body Language Expert Says
He seemed very nervous ahead of his U.N. speech.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Are "Struggling to Remain Cordial" With the Cambridges, Reportedly
The rift involves Prince Andrew.
By Iris Goldsztajn