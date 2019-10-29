image
Who Is Andrew Parker Bowles on 'The Crown'?

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Andrew Parker-bowles
Tim GrahamGetty Images

Camilla (formerly Shand) Parker Bowles' first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, will play a very important part of the upcoming drama on The Crown. Played by Andrew Buchan, Andrew Parker Bowles serves as one member of the biggest royal love square (rectangle?) in history—himself, his wife Camilla, her lover and future husband Prince Charles, and his wife Princess Diana. We'll have to wait and see how the show explores the relationship in seasons three and four, but the real-life Andrew already has plenty of drama to explore. What's truth, and what's fiction?

His family was connected to the royals.

Andrew was born in 1939 to a family that was already connected to the royals—his father, Derek Parker Bowles, had a close relationship with the Queen Mother and she became Andrew's godmother. He ran in the same social circles as Charles as a polo player, and even was apparently friends with the royal. Charles met Camilla through one such polo match.

Charles In Kenya
Prince Charles and Andrew Parker Bowles (#2).
Anwar HusseinGetty Images

Andrew served in the British army and had a long career, retiring in the 1990s.

His relationship with Camilla was complex.

The pair met after Camilla finished school, but he was dating multiple people (which would be a theme throughout their relationship and even after they got married). He dated Princess Alice off and on—sources differ on how serious the relationship was, but she would never have been able to marry him because he was Catholic. Camilla also, very notably, dated her future second husband, Prince Charles, during this time. There are differing reports of why Charles and Camilla broke up, including that the royal family thought they were an unsuitable match, and/or that Camilla was obsessed with Andrew and would always prefer him to anyone else.

Parker Bowles married Camilla in 1973 (when she was 26 and he was 34) after years of being off and on, and the two had children, Tom and Laura.

Parker-Bowles Marriage
WoodGetty Images

He (allegedly) had multiple affairs while they were married, and sources differ on how much the pair shared with each other and were accepting of extramarital relationships. Fun fact: Charles is Tom's godfather, so...it's a small world, if you know what I mean.

The couple divorced in 1995.

It's not totally clear when (or even whether) Camilla and Charles stopped seeing each other, but reports say as early as 1986. They were honest about their affair after they were both married, leading to an enormous royal scandal. Charles apparently admitted he'd been unfaithful in a TV interview in 1994—yikes—and Andrew, who'd known about and even tolerated the situation—felt that to be too much. He initiated divorce proceedings, and the pair officially split up.

Andrew went on to marry his mistress, Rosemary Parker Bowles, the following year. Ironically, Andrew and Rosemary attended the wedding between Camilla and Charles (was it weird? Probably a little, right??), so their divorce was amicable and they've been seen interacting at events ever since. And Camilla even attended the memorial service of Andrew's second wife Rosemary after she died from breast cancer in 2010.

Memorial Service For Rosemary Parker Bowles
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

Andrew is still alive, and he still attends royal events. He even, apparently, has an amicable relationship with former girlfriend Princess Alice!

Cheltenham Festival 2016 - Day 4
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

You can watch season three of The Crown on Netflix from Nov. 17.

