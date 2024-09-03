Charli XCX Says "Goodbye Forever" to Brat Summer

Bright green "brat summer" is officially over, according to Charli XCX.

On Monday, Sept. 2, the singer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a goodbye to this year's summer trend, officially ending months of bright green, messy fun (in theory, anyway).

"goodbye forever brat summer," the performer posted, which led to a slew of responses from people who, to the surprise of no one, weren't necessarily ready to let "brat" go.

"i hope this doesn’t mean brat era is over," one fan posted.

"I refuse," another commented, along with a picture of a bright "brat green" winter coat.

"No we decided we’re extending brat summer until November," another claimed, referring to the upcoming 2024 presidential election and Charli XCX declaring that Democratic nominee for president Vice President Kamala Harris "IS brat."

Charli XCX in a blue top and boots holding her green 'brat' album. (Image credit: @ charli_xcx

While fans are clearly not ready to say goodbye to "brat summer" (and some are even willing us all to enter into "brat fall), Vice President Harris and her presidential campaign seemed to act accordingly after Charli XCX said goodbye to the trend forever.

The campaign's social media accounts swapped out their brat green "kamala hq" banners for a screenshot of a Truth Social post from Republican nominee for president Donald Trump.

"IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?" Trump had posted during VP Harris' history-making speech at this year's Democratic National Convention, when she accepted her party's nomination for president of the United States.

In a recent interview, Charli XCX opened up about her viral "Kamala IS brat" post on X and the media coverage that followed, including a "brat summer" segment on CNN.

“Did I think me talking about being a messy b**** and, like, partying and needing a Bic lighter and a pack of Marlboro Lights would end up on CNN? No," the singer said in a recent interview with New York magazine , referring to a segment on the news outlet that covered exactly what being "brat" meant and how younger generations are consuming political news and engaging in this year's pivotal election.

"I'm not Bob Dylan," she said, adding that she has "never pretended to be" a political artist. "My music is not political. Everything I do in my life feeds back into my art. Everything I say, wear, think, enjoy—it all funnels back into my art. Politics doesn’t feed my art.”

While the artist clarified that her tweet was meant to be "something positive and lighthearted" and not an official endorsement of any one presidential candidate, she admitted that she "obviously knew" what she was doing when she posted on X.

"To be on the right side of democracy, the right side of women’s rights, is hugely important to me,” she said.