Charlie Puth Led a Concert Audience in Singing "I'll Be There for You" in Honor of Matthew Perry

Charlie Puth led a stunning tribute to Matthew Perry during a recent concert date in Melbourne, Australia.
In a clip shared on TikTok, the "We Don't Talk Anymore" singer could be seen playing the Friends theme song—"I'll Be There for You" by The Rembrandts—while the audience sweetly sang the lyrics, which feel all the more poignant in light of Perry's tragic passing over the weekend.
Though Puth let concertgoers do the bulk of the singing, he contributed a few lines throughout, turning the upbeat tune into a mellow ballad.
The singer then transitioned into the song "See You Again" by Wiz Khalifa, which Puth featured on, and which he has previously explained was inspired by the death of one of his friends.
"My friend, who got me through a lot of hard times, suddenly passes away and it's a really, really sad moment for me," he said on the Bizarre Life podcast (via J-14). "I've never lost anybody like that."
Commenters on the TikTok video expressed how sad they were about Perry's passing and how beautiful Puth's tribute was.
"This news of Matthew Perrys death hits hard. Beautiful tribute. May he be remembered for his smile and the smiles he brought to the world," wrote one person.
"The One Where the World is Sad. thank you for the laughs and being our friend, Chandler Bing. rest easy," said another.
Perry was found dead Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, with first responders having been called about a cardiac arrest. He was just 54.
