When Chet Hanks makes headlines, it's often for things like his controversial Jamaican accent or his song "White Boy Summer." It's less common to see Chet with his famous dad, beloved actor and Oscar winner Tom Hanks. So when the father-son duo shared a Christmas photo together, fans took notice.
Chet posted a photo of himself and his dad bundled up from the cold, simply captioning it "Gang." Tom wears a beanie and clear-frame glasses, while Chet sports a Los Angeles Dodgers cap.
Chet doesn't post photos of his dad often, but he did share a pic of himself and his mom, Rita Wilson, on Mother's Day earlier this year. "The biggest G I know @ritawilson love you mom," Chet captioned the post.
Of course, Chet isn't Tom's only child. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson also share son Truman Hanks. Tom also has two children, Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Ann Hanks, from his first marriage to Samantha Lewes.
And while Chet and Tom aren't often seen together, Chet has spoken out over the years about how his parents have supported his sobriety and recovery journey. "They couldn't be more supportive," Chet told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. "Every step of the way … They've always been there for me, and I'm really lucky." He also told the outlet that his parents are always happy to babysit his daughter, Michaiah Hanks.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire.
