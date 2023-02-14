Khloé Kardashian's New Sandy Blonde Hair Is the Stuff of Dreams

Quick refresh!

Khloé Kardashian just debuted a gorgeous new hair transformation on Instagram, and oh my God I'm getting serious hair envy.

The Good American founder posted a photo of herself blowing a kiss to the camera à la her sister Kim, incidentally also wearing one of her sister Kim's SKIMS bodysuits (unlike Kylie Jenner, KoKo didn't forget to tag the brand).

While Khloé was sporting a beautiful makeup look by artist Ash Kholm in the photo—with a bold bronze eye and candy pink lip—it was her hair that truly stole the show.

The reality star showed off long hair down to her waist, with a mix of light sandy blonde chunky highlights and darker caramel ones that looked completely stunning. Her locks were styled in a messy, beachy, wavy look by celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton (who also works with Kim and Jennifer Lopez, among other A-listers).

Appleton himself commented, "That’s hot" while Kholm contributed three red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick commented a fire emoji and "little lady."

Tennis legend Serena Williams also said, "Hot mamaaaaa," which is the correct opinion.

Previously, Khloé was rocking darker blonde hair, cut to shoulder length.

Before that, she went through a clip-on bangs phase as part of a Sorbet magazine photo shoot (it's not a phase, Mom!!!!).

But actually, it truly does not matter what hair era Khloé is in—she always looks completely fabulous.