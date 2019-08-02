All throughout this summer, Kim's been experimenting with her hair, and now she might switch it up on us again.

Her hair stylist Chris Appleton is encouraging her on Instagram to go blonde again, and Kim sounds like she's allll in.

I think it would look perfect with her summery bob.

So you know how you have that one friend, who's always getting you to try something new regardless of whether you want to or not? Like that friend who helps you get really cute bangs, or tells you that you can totally rock those extensions? Well, even Kim Kardashian has one of those, and it's hair artist Chris Appleton. Last night he was totally trying to get Kim to dye her hair, and I think she's about to do it. Right now, Khloe is the only Kardashian who's blonde, but it looks like she's about to get some really good company.

Chris totally floated the idea first, "Guys It’s that time of year for a hair change. Should we bring back the blonde on Kim Kardashian?" Fans were thoroughly into it, judging by the responses.

Kim replied in the comments, "I miss this hair so much!!!! What do we do?" Chris Appleton responded: "Let's change it up" with the high five emoji, natch. Soooo I think it's happening, you guys. Currently, Kim has a very short summery bob, so she might either do extensions/wig or she could totally dye her natural hair and keep it in a bob, which I think I'd like better? This is what that could conceivably look like, thanks to this photo from Kim's mom Kris Jenner:

Here's the original interaction, complete with a throwback Kim look:

I think I'd be into this...

