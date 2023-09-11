Sorry to Lovelorn Fans, But Chris Evans Apparently Just Got Married

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

By many accounts, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista tied the knot this past weekend at their home in Cape Cod, near Boston.

Though neither the happy couple nor their reps has officially confirmed the news, Page Six reports that Evans and Baptista exchanged vows in a small and intimate ceremony, and that guests were asked to sign NDAs and hand over their phones in order to keep the wedding as private as possible. In one source's words, the event was "locked down tight."

According to Page Six, some of Evans' most prominent Avengers costars were in attendance, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner.

Meanwhile, Downey and his wife Susan, Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, and Renner were photographed breaking bread together in Boston over the weekend, where they were presumably staying ahead of the wedding. According to People, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were also in the area.

In November 2022, news finally got out that Evans and Baptista were dating, with one source telling People that the two had been going out "for over a year and it's serious." Evidently!

After that, the lovebirds went Instagram-official via a video montage of them scaring each other half to death as an adorable ongoing prank. Evans posted it to his Stories with the caption, "A look back at 2022" and three red heart emojis.

chris evans and alba baptista scaring each other all 2022 😹🫶 pic.twitter.com/l252GW59kjJanuary 6, 2023 See more

In a July 2022 interview, Evans appeared to cleverly conceal his relationship with Baptista (which we believe but don't know for sure was already happening at the time).

When asked what he was "laser-focused" on, he said, "The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with.

"I mean, look—I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it.

"But in terms of—even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into.

"Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with. Yes, so maybe it’s that."

Was that... a proposal??? No, I know, I'm reaching.

Anyway, he appears to have found what he was longing for in Baptista, a Portuguese actress best known for her roles in Warrior Nun and Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.