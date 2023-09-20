Chris Evans Says He Tried to Work Much, Much Less Amid Blossoming Relationship With Alba Baptista

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Chris Evans feels incredibly lucky that he's been so successful in Hollywood, but that's not to say he doesn't feel weird about the industry's inner workings—and the impact of extraordinary fame like his.

Evans, who has starred in the massive Avengers franchise as Captain America as well as in many other high-grossing movies, has an estimated net worth of $110 million, a sum which he realizes means he basically never has to work again if he doesn't want to.

This is ideal for the actor, who—in a new cover interview with GQ—says he enjoys his work, but not so much what it means to be famous. Instead, he prefers to prioritize things such as paying "close attention to the passing of the seasons," as well as making "furniture for nobody," and the important relationships in his life.

As you might know, one particularly important relationship for Evans is the one he has with his new wife, Alba Baptista, whom he married this month after about two years of dating.

In fact, Evans revealed in the interview that he told Baptista in the early days of dating that he would have a lot of time for her because he was working a lot less those days. But then he ended up filming three movies in 2022—something he made up for by filming none at all in 2023.

chris evans and alba baptista scaring each other all 2022 😹🫶 pic.twitter.com/l252GW59kjJanuary 6, 2023 See more

"I haven’t worked all year and I don’t plan to, which has been lovely," he said.

"My girlfriend that I’ve had for a while, when we began dating, I was like: 'Yeah, I do one movie a year. I try to never work now.'

"And then, after like a few months of dating, boom, guess what? We’re living in Atlanta for a year. Get ready. And even when that year was happening, I was like, man, never again."

Speaking of how he feels about the personal side of being a famous actor, Evans explained, "I think as much as you try to keep the experience of making a film in a vacuum and isolate it from all the kind of egoic narrative that wants to break through, [and try to] create and be emotionally accessible and vulnerable and take risks, you can’t help but be aware of yourself.

"And as a result, there is a little egoic voice in your head that is aware of your past, that is measuring your future. It’s considering the story of yourself, which I think is fundamentally unhealthy and, for me, starts to erode some of my joy."

So glad he's doing what's right for him, his life, and his relationship!