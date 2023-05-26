Chrishell Stause Asks Fans to "Keep It Fun" as Nicole Young Receives Death Threats Amid Their Ongoing Feud

Chrishell Stause needs fans to step all the way back when it comes to hers and Nicole Young's ongoing feud on Selling Sunset.

As their disagreement rages on, Stause took to Instagram Stories to share the following message:

"It’s been brought to my attention that Nicole’s camp is reporting receiving death threats to several outlets.

"Being on a reality show on such a huge platform makes for an influx of feedback and I am certainly not a stranger to death threats after 6 seasons.

"Your opinions help make this show what it is & clearly I have my own. But let's keep it fun please." She added a prayer hands emoji and red heart.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Chrishell Stause / Instagram)

Per People, the two women's feud began when Young claimed on Selling Sunset that Stause had taken credit for two of her listings, and didn't apologize for doing so. They have been pitted against each other ever since, with arguments between them often escalating.

Stause also recently shared screenshots of an Instagram DM conversation she had with Young before the latter made her debut on the show, when she asked Stause if they could meet for drinks or lunch so she could "pick her brain." These DMs presumably happened after Young had felt slighted by Stause allegedly taking credit for her listings.

After Stause published these DMs, a source told People that Young had sent these messages as "an olive branch after a long time of arguing and disagreements." They said, "The girls have been feuding for years about the listing that Chrishell took credit for."

The source's point was that the DMs Stause shared didn't necessarily prove that the two women weren't feuding at the time. So that's one perspective. Who knows what really happened here? Hopefully, either way, the trolls can let both of them do their thing in peace from now on.