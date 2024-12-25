Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Christmas Snaps from London

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and their family are spending Christmas in London this year. And the adorable family of six celebrated the festive holiday with matching pajamas—and more than a few Paddington Bear dolls stuffed in stockings.

In new photos shared to the model and Cravings founder's Instagram on Christmas morning (December 25), the snaps showed the four kids in their plaid red PJs (alongside Legend and Teigen in coordinating holiday fits) reveling in the holiday spirit in front of a well-adorned tree and nine white stockings hanging over the fireplace.

Is there any city that is more Christmassy than London? You may disagree—that's fine I guess! Prove me wrong!—but we'd be hard-pressed to find a more magical setting for some holiday celebrating. The city is truly obsessed with the holiday like no other I've ever seen, guaranteeing the festive magic and cheer is inescapable. Any kid getting to spend the holidays in London is a lucky one in our book.

Teigen also shared an additional carousel of photos the day before, with the caption "winter break for WHO"—probably the most relatable feeling of all for parents who are tasked with entertaining their kids for days or weeks on end during this time of year.

(Did you know that kids in Los Angeles get THREE WEEKS off at Christmas? Is this normal? How do parents with jobs even deal?)

Something tells me that no matter how much time off from school they had, Teigen and Legends' four kids—Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren—would enjoy it all to the fullest regardless.

And, yes, for anyone wondering, have no fear: John Cena (the doll) made it to London in order to spend Christmas with Esti.