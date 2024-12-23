Chrissy Teigen's 23-Month Old Daughter is "Obsessed" with John Cena

Chrissy Teigen's 23-month old daughter, Esti, is apparently obsessed with John Cena. To which I can only say: who isn't? The enigmatic former wrestler turned actor is one of the funniest, most charming guys around, it seems. (Have you seen the video of him meeting his Ukrainian fan who fled the war? If not, get ready to get teary-eyed.) So it makes perfect sense, to me at least, that the little girl wanted—and now owns—several action figures of him.

The model and Cravings founder shared an adorable post on her Instagram on Sunday, December 22, recounting her daughter's newfound love, explaining that "a few months ago, Esti mysteriously became obsessed with John Cena. So I got her more John Cena’s and now she can’t do anything without a John Cena."

In the set of five adorable videos, Esti can be seen doing everything and going everywhere with at least one John Cena action figure in tow. The first video shows her receiving her latest Cena action figure, asking her mom to open it for her.

In the second video, she can be seen playing with not one, but two John Cena dolls; in the third video she caresses the family dog's nipple with her John Cena toy's hand.

The fourth video finds Esti screaming "look at John Cena!" as she puts her mother's ring on his arm, giggling all the while as someone off-screen asks "oh my gosh Esti, did you marry John Cena?" The final video shows off John Cena's typing skills on a Leap Frog learning pad.

It's all very charming—and way less creepy than the two years that Margot Robbie spent sharing a room with a cardboard cut-out of John Cena.