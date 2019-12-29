This week, one of our favorite families in the universe, the Teigen/Legend (/Stephens—sorry, stage names are complicated) family, celebrated the Christmas season with a trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

On Saturday, Chrissy Teigen shared videos on Instagram and Twitter commemorating the end of the amazing trip, calling her family's time there "a dream."

In the videos, Chrissy's daughter and son, Luna and Miles Stephens, dance erratically (and adorably). In her Instagram caption, Chrissy dubbed the moves her kids' "fried chicken party dance."

Fact: Chrissy Teigen is a delightfully weird human being.

Theory: Chrissy Teigen's delightful weirdness is genetic.

Evidence: Chrissy Teigen appears to have passed her delightful weirdness on to her children, Luna and Miles Stephens.

For background, Chrissy's family has been celebrating the holiday season in Jackson Hole, Wyoming this week. On Saturday, the model (and best-selling cookbook author and mother of two) shared videos on Instagram and Twitter commemorating the end of the trip, which she described as having "been a dream!!"

Both videos feature Chrissy's kids, three-year-old Luna and one-year-old Miles, dancing on a coffee table and generally living their best lives.

"Last night in jackson hole! gonna miss the crap out of this place," Chrissy wrote with the video she shared on Twitter. "It has been a dream!!"

On Instagram, Chrissy went a step further and shared the name of the kids' killer moves: "fried chicken party dance!"

As usual when it comes to anything Chrissy Teigen posts online, we're here for everything about this.

