image
Today's Top Stories
1
See Princess Charlotte Curtsy to Queen Elizabeth
image
2
Gorjana’s Sale Will Cure Your Post-Holiday Blues
image
3
Are New Year's Resolutions Still a Thing?
image
4
Read 'Such a Fun Age' With Us in January
image
5
I'm Allergic to Cold Weather—Here's How I Deal

Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilarious Video of Luna and Miles' "Fried Chicken Party Dance"

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
A Legendary Christmas with John & Chrissy - Season 2018
NBCGetty Images
  • This week, one of our favorite families in the universe, the Teigen/Legend (/Stephens—sorry, stage names are complicated) family, celebrated the Christmas season with a trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
    • On Saturday, Chrissy Teigen shared videos on Instagram and Twitter commemorating the end of the amazing trip, calling her family's time there "a dream."
      • In the videos, Chrissy's daughter and son, Luna and Miles Stephens, dance erratically (and adorably). In her Instagram caption, Chrissy dubbed the moves her kids' "fried chicken party dance."

        Fact: Chrissy Teigen is a delightfully weird human being.

        Theory: Chrissy Teigen's delightful weirdness is genetic.

        Evidence: Chrissy Teigen appears to have passed her delightful weirdness on to her children, Luna and Miles Stephens.

        For background, Chrissy's family has been celebrating the holiday season in Jackson Hole, Wyoming this week. On Saturday, the model (and best-selling cookbook author and mother of two) shared videos on Instagram and Twitter commemorating the end of the trip, which she described as having "been a dream!!"

        Both videos feature Chrissy's kids, three-year-old Luna and one-year-old Miles, dancing on a coffee table and generally living their best lives.

        "Last night in jackson hole! gonna miss the crap out of this place," Chrissy wrote with the video she shared on Twitter. "It has been a dream!!"

        On Instagram, Chrissy went a step further and shared the name of the kids' killer moves: "fried chicken party dance!"

        View this post on Instagram

        fried chicken party dance!

        A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

        As usual when it comes to anything Chrissy Teigen posts online, we're here for everything about this.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        House Democrats Retreat
        Chrissy Teigen Is Hilariously Bad at Ice Skating
        POPSUGAR Play/Ground 2019 – Day 2
        Watch Chrissy and Luna Sing Ariana Grande's 'NASA'
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        2016 Royal Tour To Canada Of The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge - Victoria, British Columbia Prince George Listens to the Same Song Every Day
        Baywatch Australian Premiere Zac Efron Contracted a Life-Threatening Illness
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Today - Season 68 Watch Kristen Bell Laugh as Dax Shepard Parents
        The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day George & Charlotte Practiced Their Christmas Debut
        image Emma Watson on T-Swift's Woes & Little Women
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Johannesburg - Day Two Apply to Work & Live at Windsor Castle With Royals
        Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 15, 2019 Katie Holmes Shares Rare, Artsy Selfie on IG Story
        TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-CHRISTMAS The Queen Mentioned Baby Archie in Her Speech
        House Democrats Retreat Chrissy Teigen Is Hilariously Bad at Ice Skating
        image Jamie Lynn Spears Just Ruthlessly Shaded Justin T.