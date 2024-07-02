Chrissy Teigen Proclaims She'll Be "Icing the Hooha" After Ziplining in Denim Shorts
Yeesh, sounds unpleasant.
Chrissy Teigen always has the kindness to let us in on her (mis)adventures.
The latest slight mishap in the Cravings author's life happened when she went ziplining with husband John Legend and kids Luna, 8, and Miles, 6, during a family vacation to Mexico.
"the kids finally got to live out their dreams of a zipline longer than the one at sky zone! did 10 of these lengths all down the mountain!" Teigen wrote on Instagram alongside a video of herself on the zipline. "one tip: try not to wear denim daisy dukes. seems obvious I know but I didn’t think I’d actually do it! will be icing the hooha tonight"
The model also shared a video of herself doing the zipline with daughter Luna, and a photo of herself with Legend and the two kids. (The famous spouses are also parents to Esti and Wren, both born in 2023.)
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)
A photo posted by on
Fans thought Teigen's confession was hilarious, with one person commenting, "So fun and what a view! I’m sure the hoo ha ouch was worth it."
The mom of four has never been shy when it comes to her nethers.
Exhibit A: Back in 2018, she shared a fantastic picture of herself steaming her vagina while wearing a sheet mask and a heat pad.
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)
A photo posted by on
Teigen has also previously alluded to her vagina in order to make a point related to public health: After Donald Trump complained about the discomfort of getting tested for COVID, the model tweeted, "my vagina was ripped to my asshole giving birth to Luna. I had a vaga**hole. f*** your swab pain."
my vagina was ripped to my asshole giving birth to Luna. I had a vagasshole. fuck your swab pain. https://t.co/AGBZD9WTmqMarch 23, 2020
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author.
