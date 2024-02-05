No matter what, Christian McCaffrey, the San Francisco 49ers running back, can rest assured that his mom Lisa is behind him every step of the way.

As you may know if you're a Swiftie football fan person in America, the Niners will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11. As you may also know, the Chiefs are Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce's team, and her team by extension.

Taylor Swift hugs Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs qualify for the Super Bowl. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As such, Lisa is being very strict with herself ahead of the big showdown.

"I refuse to listen to Taylor Swift songs for the next 11 days," she declared on her podcast Your Mom on Feb. 2.

"I love her, I love the relationship, but yep, we are boycotting any T. Swift songs. It's hard for me, because I have her on my running playlist and everything—but if she pops up on the radio station, and my older son Max and I are big Swifties, nope! She's dead to us this week."

While poor Swift has received a ton of unsolicited, unfair hate for simply supporting her boyfriend when he plays football, I—a Swiftie—am absolutely fine with Lisa's decision, since it's based on plain and simple sports rivalry and not on any weird misogynistic logic.

As for Ms. Swift herself, it's unclear whether she will be able to attend the Super Bowl in person, given that she'll be performing an Eras Tour date in Tokyo, Japan, quite soon before. With that said, Drew Barrymore (don't question it) has done the math, and it's totally possible for the Midnights singer to make it should she and her team think it's a good idea. Fingers crossed!