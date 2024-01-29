Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Basically Recreated a Scene from 'One Tree Hill' Last Night After the Chiefs' Big Win

Forget "Reputation," Taylor Swift is officially in her One Tree Hill era, and Travis Kelce is right there with her.
The adorable couple were on the field to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Baltimore Ravens last night, and they definitely didn't mind a little PDA. Fans even believe that Swift told Kelce as much when he was concerned about the cameras — "I don't give a f***," she reportedly said.
The two were loud and proud in their love, and we are so happy to see it!
Swift's last relationship with actor Joe Alwyn lasted six years and was always kept behind closed doors.
Fans quickly realized what this cute pairing reminded them of: Peyton Sawyer and Lucas Scott on One Tree Hill, and more specifically scenes in which the pair celebrated a basketball win with some courtside smooching.
The pair were played by Hilary Burton and Chad Michael Murray, and were the original sports boy and blonde girl prototype.
Other fans were also reminded of another film, also starring Murray. This kiss is similar to the iconic rain scene in A Cinderella Story, in which Hilary Duff and Murray smooch after he runs off-field during the big game.
Either way, Swift is truly a "Lover" right now, and we can't wait to see more of this romance unfold at the Super Bowl on February 11, where the Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers.
Same energy pic.twitter.com/OiAlrmXv6JJanuary 29, 2024
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
