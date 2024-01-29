Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Basically Recreated a Scene from 'One Tree Hill' Last Night After the Chiefs' Big Win

Forget "Reputation," Taylor Swift is officially in her One Tree Hill era, and Travis Kelce is right there with her.

The adorable couple were on the field to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Baltimore Ravens last night, and they definitely didn't mind a little PDA. Fans even believe that Swift told Kelce as much when he was concerned about the cameras — "I don't give a f***," she reportedly said.

The two were loud and proud in their love, and we are so happy to see it!

Swift's last relationship with actor Joe Alwyn lasted six years and was always kept behind closed doors.

Fans quickly realized what this cute pairing reminded them of: Peyton Sawyer and Lucas Scott on One Tree Hill, and more specifically scenes in which the pair celebrated a basketball win with some courtside smooching.

The pair were played by Hilary Burton and Chad Michael Murray, and were the original sports boy and blonde girl prototype.

Other fans were also reminded of another film, also starring Murray. This kiss is similar to the iconic rain scene in A Cinderella Story, in which Hilary Duff and Murray smooch after he runs off-field during the big game.

Either way, Swift is truly a "Lover" right now, and we can't wait to see more of this romance unfold at the Super Bowl on February 11, where the Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers.