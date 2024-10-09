Ciara Knew Russell Wilson Was the One When They Both Forgot to Eat on Their First Date

Ciara just opened up about how she knew husband Russell Wilson was "the one" and it's the sweetest thing I've ever heard.

"When you know, you know," the singer said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "From day one, we sat down, we talked. It’s so funny, 'cause we always laugh about the first time we met. We were talking too long and having such a good time and in such great conversation, we forgot to eat."

When Clarkson said that that could never happen to her because she wouldn't forget to eat, Ciara replied, "I don't ever forget to eat either!"

The "1, 2, Step" singer continued, "After the first time we met, we both did the same thing. He told his friend on the elevator going down, 'She's the one,' and I called my best friend [Yolonda Frederick], who was my matron of honor, my makeup artist for legitimately 24 years, my best friend, right, and I said, 'Yoli, I don't want to jinx anything, but I think...' and she goes, 'He's the one,' and I go, 'Yessss.'"

Ciara Reveals Moment She Knew Russell Wilson Was The One - YouTube Watch On

Ciara and Wilson met in 2015, and tied the knot the next year. They welcomed their first child together, a girl named Sienna Princess Wilson, in 2017, followed by a boy named Win Harrison Wilson in 2020.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) A photo posted by on

The two welcomed their third child together, daughter Amora Princess Wilson, in December 2023.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) A photo posted by on

Ciara was already a mom before she met Wilson, having welcomed son Future Zahir with her ex Future in 2014, something which she and Clarkson discussed on the TV show.

Wilson, she said, "jumped right in, changed the diapers" with baby Future. She added, "He just always has been, since day one, one to jump in and be about that life, go to the teacher-parent conferences, he's into every detail, he's making sure the sports and the gymnastics and everything is lined up."