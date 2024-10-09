Ciara Knew Russell Wilson Was the One When They Both Forgot to Eat on Their First Date
To be fair, that does sound like a sure sign.
Ciara just opened up about how she knew husband Russell Wilson was "the one" and it's the sweetest thing I've ever heard.
"When you know, you know," the singer said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "From day one, we sat down, we talked. It’s so funny, 'cause we always laugh about the first time we met. We were talking too long and having such a good time and in such great conversation, we forgot to eat."
When Clarkson said that that could never happen to her because she wouldn't forget to eat, Ciara replied, "I don't ever forget to eat either!"
The "1, 2, Step" singer continued, "After the first time we met, we both did the same thing. He told his friend on the elevator going down, 'She's the one,' and I called my best friend [Yolonda Frederick], who was my matron of honor, my makeup artist for legitimately 24 years, my best friend, right, and I said, 'Yoli, I don't want to jinx anything, but I think...' and she goes, 'He's the one,' and I go, 'Yessss.'"
Ciara and Wilson met in 2015, and tied the knot the next year. They welcomed their first child together, a girl named Sienna Princess Wilson, in 2017, followed by a boy named Win Harrison Wilson in 2020.
A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)
A photo posted by on
The two welcomed their third child together, daughter Amora Princess Wilson, in December 2023.
A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)
A photo posted by on
Ciara was already a mom before she met Wilson, having welcomed son Future Zahir with her ex Future in 2014, something which she and Clarkson discussed on the TV show.
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
Wilson, she said, "jumped right in, changed the diapers" with baby Future. She added, "He just always has been, since day one, one to jump in and be about that life, go to the teacher-parent conferences, he's into every detail, he's making sure the sports and the gymnastics and everything is lined up."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Impact the Election, Even If You Can’t Vote
Missed the deadline to register? Unable to cast a ballot for some other reason? There are still ways you can get involved.
By Jessica Goodman Published
-
Are White Women Going to Do It Again?
They showed up to the polls for former president Donald Trump in 2016. A look at what to expect this time.
By Laura Bassett Published
-
How to Talk Politics With Your Gen Z Voter
We asked young people across the country for their advice. Here's what they wish the adults in their life knew about engaging with them on serious issues.
By Jessica Goodman Published
-
Kelly Clarkson Says She "Never Wanted to Get Married" in the First Place Amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce Fallout
Yikes.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
And the Cringe Goes On: Kelly Clarkson Claims Her Ex-Husband Said She Wasn’t “Sexy” Enough to Be a Coach on ‘The Voice’
And that, my friends, is but one reason why he is her ex.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Ciara Has Welcomed Her Baby Daughter With Husband Russell Wilson
The cutest!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
The Red Carpet For 'The Color Purple' Was Back-to-Back Dazzling Looks
Have you seen Ciara?!
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Taylor Swift Sends Kelly Clarkson Flowers After Every Album Re-Record—Here's Why
This is so fab.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Russell Wilson Rented Out a Waffle House for Ciara's Birthday
And the husband of the year award goes to...
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kelly Clarkson Shocks Street Musician by Joining in on Performance
This is so sweet.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kristen Bell Explained Why Her Kids Sometimes Drink Non-Alcoholic Beers
It checks out.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published