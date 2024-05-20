Courteney Cox Says Late Friend Matthew Perry Still "Visits" Her "A Lot"

She often feels his presence, she says.

Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Courteney Cox revealed during a recent interview that late Friends costar Matthew Perry still "visits" her.

Appearing on CBS Sunday Morning this past weekend, Cox spoke of Perry in the present tense, saying, "I think he's probably one of the funniest human beings in the world. You know, he's just so funny. He is genuinely a huge heart, obviously struggled. I'm so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years. He visits me a lot, if we believe in that."

Asked to elaborate, the Homecourt founder said, "You know, I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew—I feel like there are a lot of people that are, I think, that guide us. I do sense, yeah, I sense Matthew's around for sure."

Perry tragically died last October at the age of 54.

Following the sad news, the five remaining cast members of Friends released a joint statement, which read, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Cox also wrote a personal tribute to Perry a few days later, with the words, "I am grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day."

After recounting a sweet anecdote, she wrote simply, "He was funny and he was kind."

Cox previously opened up about receiving what she felt was a sign from her late dad during her acceptance speech on the Hollywood Walk of Fame—in the form of a water jet at the exact moment she mentioned him.

"One person who is very intuitive, and she's really kind of crazily intuitive, she immediately went, 'That's her father,'" Cox said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "And I know Molly [McNearney, Kimmel's wife], she felt it too. I don't even known if Molly believes in that stuff, but..."

