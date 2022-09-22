Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Welcome to Beauty Around the Clock, Marie Claire's weekly peek into the daily lives of some of the most game-changing women in their industries. Ever wonder how they get it all done in a day? Here's your answer.

Scroll through Courteney Cox’s Instagram account and you'll wish she was your bestie. One minute she’s snuggling with her dog and starring in fun reels with the cast of Shining Vale, and the next she’s learning to drive a swanky car in Ireland and crafting videos about Kanye West’s tweets. She’s a certified cool-girl who's always down for a good time. But while she's living her best life in the public eye, the Alabama native is also laser focused on creating a private, peaceful sanctuary at home. “Collectively, we seek good health, good habits, and wellness routines that make us feel like we are putting our best foot forward—so why not extend that philosophy into homecare?” she asks.

During the height of the Covid-19 lockdown, Cox created Homecourt, a skincare-inspired lifestyle brand that elevates homecare with recycled materials and non-toxic ingredients. At the heart of her collection are surface cleaners and hand soaps that not only effectively clean and offer exquisite sustainable packaging, but smell as marvelous as any high-end French fragrance. “Aesthetically it's important for things to look beautiful and to be clean,” she says. “I thought there wasn't a cleaning product beautiful enough to leave out on my counter so I created it. The products work, and the scents are created by a perfume house where they use real scents with no chemicals.”

Below, Cox reveals her go-to skincare products, preferred workouts, and the meals she prepares when she’s not conceptualizing non-toxic fragrances for her most famous character's favorite pastime.

Rise and Shine

After I wake up, I immediately brush my teeth and wash my face. After that, I scrub the shit out of my legs with an ESPA dry brush for circulation. I'm into this new thing where I use Aquaphor healing ointment mixed with Augustinus Bader body cream or oil. I love that combination, but I also like to switch things up. Sometimes I'll mix body oil with Aquaphor and put it all over my body. I love Tata Harper exfoliating cleanser and I mix that with True Botanicals cleansing balm.

Morning Maintenance

I take vitamins every morning. I used to do celery juice in the morning for about two years. I was so obsessed with it that I even did it on vacation. I would find a way to get a juicer and do it. Now, I am doing the cucumber, pineapple, ginger, and lemon thing. I don't know if it's cleaning my gut, but it's a way to get something liquid down because it's hard for me to drink water. Finally, I have a cup of decaf coffee with oat milk and honey.

Daily Playlist

My partner, Johnny McDaid is a musician and a writer. He writes a lot with Ed Sheeran and that's how I met him. So I love Ed, and I love this guy named Foy Vance, who I met through Ed and Johnny. But I would say I like Pink and Snow Patrol, too. Johnny is the keyboardist for Snow Patrol and they create amazing music. Can you imagine being with a musician where you just absolutely cannot stand their music or it's just not your type? I'm so lucky that I love Snow Patrol. I love Gary Lightbody, the lead singer. I just love the whole band—I could hear that music over and over.

Fitness Fix

I play tennis twice a week. I used to box twice a week, but my left knee is hurt. I also do pilates once a week. As I get older, I realize it's more important for me to do weights. It’s amazing how I used to be really muscley but not so much anymore.

Self-Care Ritual

I like to cook. I have this steak recipe I received from my friend, Brandi Carlile, whom I met through Instagram, which is kind of weird. I also make a great baked chicken and chicken parmesan. I don't just eat and grill; there's some serious marination going on.

Hair Help

I don't brush my hair. I don't really do anything to it. I do use LolaVie leave-in conditioner, but really I just don't brush my hair, that’s how it remains healthy.

Signature Scent

I like to layer things, so I wear a few oils then I apply perfume on top. I created a fragrance I've been wearing for years and it's called Cece. Cece is my nickname because my mom's name was Courteney Cox and then it was Courteney Copeland. Her name always involved C’s. And so, I became Cece.

I used that same unique scent for a surface cleaner and a dish soap for Homecourt. And, naturally it’s called Cece. Yes, I smell just like my surface cleaner. Someone wrote to me once and said, "Hey, what are the ingredients of Cece?" And I said, "Well, obviously I'm not going to tell you. I can't give you my two oils because then it's no longer interesting and unique to me, but you can buy my surface cleaner.”

Beauty Icon

For me, beauty is also fashion. I love my stylist. Her name is Maryam Malakpour. Everything she wears to me works on her. She styles Keith Richards, Juliette Lewis, and Brandi Carlile. I've been working with her for years, but every time she walks in, I say, "Well, I just want everything you're wearing."

Backup Career

Originally, I wanted to be an architect, because I like all parts of design. I like creating mood boards, I love thinking about designs in homes and furniture. I’m obsessed with home design, so I would do that.

P.M. Routine

Around 6:30 p.m. is when I light a candle and just chill out and watch something on TV. I love documentaries. That's a big thing for me. Of course, everyone likes true crime and that includes me.

At night, before I go to bed, I wash my face and clean it off with a hot towel that I’ve placed various oils on. Then, I do the same body brushing I did in the morning with my dry brush.

Lights Out

At night I listen to Stevie Wonder radio or Al Green radio. I love old music.

Shop Courteney's Favorites

(opens in new tab) Homecourt Cece Dish Soap $25 at Homecourt (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Augustinus Bader The Body Oil $95 at Neimanmarcus (opens in new tab)

LolaVie Perfecting leave-In Conditioner $29 at Lolavie (opens in new tab)