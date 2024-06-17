Daniel Radcliffe Thanks His "Love" Erin Darke After Tonys Win, Has Internet in Floods of Tears

Daniel Radcliffe continues to be the internet's sweetheart following his first-ever Tonys nomination and win.

Radcliffe accepted the award for Featured Actor in a Musical for his role as Charley Kringas in Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway, and his speech had the audience, the people he thanked, and everyone on social media in floods of tears.

Notably, the actor shouted out his longtime partner Erin Darke, with both looking visibly emotional. Radcliffe said, "My love, Erin. You and our son are the best thing that has ever happened to me. I love you so much. Thank you so much."

After Deadline shared a video of the speech on X, fans came out en masse to praise Radcliffe. "Seems like a genuinely great guy," wrote one person.

"God I love Daniel Radcliffe, what a pure human being," said someone else.

Radcliffe and Darke, a fellow actor, have been together since they met on set in 2012, and welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in April 2023.

Daniel Radcliffe wins and his Merrily We Roll Along co-star Jonathan Groff is overwhelmed with emotion 🥹🥲 #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/0cDYTzs6igJune 17, 2024

Radcliffe also stole hearts by displaying the beautiful relationship he has built with his costars Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez in particular.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In his speech, he said, "Jonathan, Lindsay, I will miss you so much. I don't really have to act in this show, I just have to look at you and feel everything I wanna feel. I will never have it this good again, thank you."

As Radcliffe said these words, Groff looked especially tearful. And when the Glee star got up to collect his own first-ever Tony Award, the Harry Potter alum rushed through the crowd to hug him tightly, as seen in a video shared on X.

Spencer Althouse, the deputy editorial director at BuzzFeed, captioned the clip, "okay I’m crying." Yeah, but who isn't?