Daniel Radcliffe Thanks His "Love" Erin Darke After Tonys Win, Has Internet in Floods of Tears

Daniel Radcliffe continues to be the internet's sweetheart following his first-ever Tonys nomination and win.
Radcliffe accepted the award for Featured Actor in a Musical for his role as Charley Kringas in Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway, and his speech had the audience, the people he thanked, and everyone on social media in floods of tears.
Notably, the actor shouted out his longtime partner Erin Darke, with both looking visibly emotional. Radcliffe said, "My love, Erin. You and our son are the best thing that has ever happened to me. I love you so much. Thank you so much."
After Deadline shared a video of the speech on X, fans came out en masse to praise Radcliffe. "Seems like a genuinely great guy," wrote one person.
"God I love Daniel Radcliffe, what a pure human being," said someone else.
Radcliffe and Darke, a fellow actor, have been together since they met on set in 2012, and welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in April 2023.
Daniel Radcliffe wins and his Merrily We Roll Along co-star Jonathan Groff is overwhelmed with emotion 🥹🥲 #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/0cDYTzs6igJune 17, 2024
Radcliffe also stole hearts by displaying the beautiful relationship he has built with his costars Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez in particular.
In his speech, he said, "Jonathan, Lindsay, I will miss you so much. I don't really have to act in this show, I just have to look at you and feel everything I wanna feel. I will never have it this good again, thank you."
As Radcliffe said these words, Groff looked especially tearful. And when the Glee star got up to collect his own first-ever Tony Award, the Harry Potter alum rushed through the crowd to hug him tightly, as seen in a video shared on X.
Spencer Althouse, the deputy editorial director at BuzzFeed, captioned the clip, "okay I’m crying." Yeah, but who isn't?
Daniel Radcliffe running across the audience to hug first-time Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff…okay I’m crying #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/6mqKHK3gcSJune 17, 2024
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
