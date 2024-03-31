David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Easter on a Yacht... As One Does

Victoria and David Beckham certainly know how to celebrate holidays in style.
On Sunday, March 31, the former Spice Girl shared a carousel of photos on Instagram highlighting her family's Easter celebration on a yacht... because who doesn't celebrate holidays that way, right?!!
The photos feature the proud mom and dad hanging out with three of their four children—Harper, 12, Cruz, 19, and Brooklyn, 25. Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, was also in attendance.
In the first photo, Victoria and David pose upside down wearing bunny ears and casual beach wear, on what appears to be the top deck of a luxury yacht.
"Happy Easter!!" Victoria captioned the post. "We love and miss you @romeobeckham!! Kisses from the Beckhams and Peltz Beckhams."
A post shared by Victoria Beckham
A photo posted by victoriabeckham on
Additional photos showcase the proud mom posing with her daughter-in-law, Nicola, while wearing her medical boot—the fashion icon broke her foot on Valentine's Day after suffering a gym accident.
Romeo Beckham missed out on the festivities, but did show his family some love in the comment section via two simple heart emojis.
David Beckham shared a similar post to his personal Instagram page, re-posting the photo his wife shard and including throwback photos of all of his children during various Easter celebrations throughout the years.
A post shared by David Beckham
A photo posted by davidbeckham on
"Happy Easter from us all 🐣 @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 🐣," the soccer legend captioned the post.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
