David Beckham Confesses He Fell in Love With Victoria at First Sight

25 years of marriage later, David Beckham is still as heart-eyed for wife Victoria Beckham as he was the first day he met her.

Asked at the Stella Artois' Let's Do Dinner event in New York City on Sept. 19 whether it was "love at first sight" for him, David told People, "Absolutely."

Though it goes without saying, he explained, "Well, of course. She was a Spice Girl and sexy and beautiful and charming."

The former soccer pro added, "Then I found out what a strong woman she is. So it's again the gift that kept on giving."

Help, so sweet.

David and Victoria first met in 1997, and were married in 1999. They share children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13.

The famous spouses' romance has been the stuff of movies right from the beginning, when they would meet up in parking lots to keep their relationship under-the-radar.

It's obvious that they've kept a sense of fun and play, and aren't afraid to make fun of themselves , like the time they reenacted their viral "be honest" moment for the sake of a Super Bowl ad. Even better, Victoria poked fun at her claim that she grew up "working class" by wearing a T-shirt from her label that read, "My dad had a Rolls-Royce."

While they're not afraid to call each other out and to share the struggles they've experienced, they're also not afraid to express the sweet love they have for each other. Exhibit A on Victoria's last birthday, David penned a tear-jerking message to her on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife… As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished , achieved & what you have built , Posh spice , business woman & of course marrying an England captain," he wrote.

"But your biggest success are your children , you guide them , love them & teach them… They love you beyond words , we all love you so much x Have a special day you deserve it all ... 50 and fit ... I AM BEING HONEST"

Love is real!!!!!