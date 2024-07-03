Victoria and David Beckham's 1999 wedding has gone down in fashion history for their over-the-top, purple reception outfits. You probably know the ones: a plum one-shoulder dress by Antonio Berardi for Posh Spice and a matching double-breasted suit for Becks. A day before their 25th wedding anniversary, the couple brought the iconic outfits out of storage for the 'gram.

"Look what we found..." the Beckhams wrote in a shared Instagram post. In the portrait, Victoria and David Beckham pose in what appear to be their original outfits, in all their grape-toned glory. Just like on their wedding day 25 years ago, Victoria wore hers with wraparound metallic sandals, while David paired his with purple Oxford brogues. Flashes of red fabric still punctuated both looks, in the form of floral embellishments.

The Beckhams posed in their wedding outfits, thrones and all, on Instagram. (Image credit: @davidbeckham)

These weren't the only outfits Victoria and David Beckham wore on their wedding day. For an extremely intimate ceremony—with only 29 guests present—Victoria chose a custom Vera Wang gown. This first dress was much more traditional, in a champagne satin with a corseted bodice. Mr. Beckham had also gone the (slightly) more understated route to swap vows in a matching champagne suit.

Then came the reception, where around 230 guests packed into Luttrellstown Castle, near Dublin, Ireland, to take in the Beckhams' aforementioned purple outfits. Their firstborn son, Brooklyn Beckham, matched his parents in a tiny purple tux and cowboy hat as well. The rest, as they say, is canon.

David Beckham has shared previously unseen glimpses at their wedding looks before. For the couple's 22nd anniversary in 2021, the soccer star posted several portraits with his wife on their wedding day.

All these years later, the couple fondly looked back on their unconventional nuptial style as ""very '90s" in last year's Beckham documentary.

"I tried to think back to when I decided to wear a purple suit. I don't know when that happened," David Beckham says during an interview in the series. "I think I just took Victoria's lead on it. But what…what were we thinking?"

Victoria Beckham, a designer with successful luxury ready-to-wear and beauty brands to her name, defended their non-white wedding looks. "We weren't worried about what people would say," she explained in the series. "I mean, Christ, how lovely to be that way when you just really don't care."

The couple is celebrating their next anniversary in a manner that's as carefree as their style choices. The Daily Mail reports the pair is currently yachting off the coast of Sardinia, with their children (and their childrens' partners) in attendance.