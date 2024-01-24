Demi Moore Goes All in On the Theme in a Black and White Balmain Swan Dress at the ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’ Premiere

When one plays a “Swan” (we’ll explain what that means in a moment), one absolutely must channel the elegant animal on the red carpet, okay? And that’s exactly what Demi Moore did last night at the New York City red carpet premiere of her forthcoming show, which doubles as Ryan Murphy’s latest—Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, which premieres on January 31 on FX. (It’ll stream the next day on Hulu.)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the limited series, Moore plays socialite Ann Woodward, and did her proud in a glistening black and white Balmain dress with a swan design. The strapless piece had beaded accents and a bustier top with feather sequins, People reports. She added platform heels, 18k white gold dangling earrings, and bracelets and rings from Cartier; for the evening, she was styled by Brad Goreski .

“When the swan goes to the Black and White Ball,” Goreski wrote on Instagram. “@demimoore stuns in a @balmain gown and @cartier jewels to the premiere of @feudfx styled by me!”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moore played the show’s name out on the red carpet, and her youngest daughter Tallulah Willis noticed, writing of her mother’s look that it was “truly astonishing, speechless,” she wrote. “the motif is motif-ing.”

Moore and her costars—including Chloe Sevigny, Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart, Molly Ringwald, and Tom Hollander—clearly coordinated outfits, all turning up in black and white ensembles. (There’s a reason. Watch the show.) But it was only Moore who was bold enough to take the swan theme all the way. What is a “swan” in this context? As Page Six puts it, a “swan” is “what author Truman Capote had labeled a group of New York City socialites.”

“It’s such a great lineup of extraordinary women [and] great roles,” Watts, who plays Babe Paley, told Entertainment Tonight . Sevigny, who portrays C.Z. Guest, added “I mean, love and betrayal, the main themes, we’ve all been through that,” she said. “Having someone you know that you trust then kind of turn their back on you and how heartbreaking that can be, be it a friend or a lover—I think there’s things that everybody can relate to.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is the second installment of Murphy’s Feud franchise, following 2017’s Feud: Bette and Joan, where Susan Sarandon played Bette Davis and Jessica Lange played Joan Crawford.