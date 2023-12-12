After Julia Roberts Declared She Wanted a Sequel to ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding,’ Costar Dermot Mulroney Cosigns the Idea

As Marie Claire reported recently, Julia Roberts is down for a reprise of her role as Jules Potter in 1997’s hit My Best Friend’s Wedding—and her costar Dermot Mulroney, who played the titular “best friend” Michael O’Neal—is on board, too. (Hollywood, are you listening?)

When asked which of her movies she’d like a sequel to while appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Roberts said “I think maybe My Best Friend’s Wedding,” adding the reason was “because there’s so many people in it, and to see what they’re doing, and how Kimmy and Michael’s marriage is going…”

The cast even reunited four years ago for an Entertainment Weekly cover story in 2019, so the film has been on the cast’s minds at least some since its release 26 years ago. While promoting his new film, Anyone But You, Mulroney expressed excitement at the thought of a sequel, Entertainment Tonight reports: “I’m in,” he said. “I’m thrilled to hear Julia’s finally, you know, coming to her senses.”

While promoting her own film, Leave the World Behind, Roberts spoke with CBS Mornings cohost Gayle King about where she thinks Jules would be today, telling King that she doesn’t believe anything ever transpires between Jules and Michael, her character’s lifelong friend who marries another woman in the movie, Kimmy, played by Cameron Diaz (despite Jules’ efforts to sabotage the wedding).

“He’s married and faithful to his wife,” Roberts said, adding that Jules and George (played by Rupert Everett) “start a do-it-yourself show on HGTV and become wildly famous.”

Mulroney said of Roberts’ comments “I was amazed to hear her kind compliments this weekend. You know, I would love to work with her any day of the week, month, or year.”

As for where he sees Michael today, Mulroney said that he had no idea: “Oh, golly,” he said. “I don’t know—that’s not my job. But if they—if they put that story together, I’m there for sure.”

Mulroney has long been a proponent of a sequel, telling The Talk in November 2018 “I’ve been clear from the beginning. I’ve been clear from 1997 that I’m ready for a sequel. So, I’m on record,” he said.

In Anyone But You, Mulroney plays the father of Sydney Sweeney’s character, who is forced to engage in a fake relationship with a man she hates (played by Glen Powell) in order to make others jealous. “So, rather than being the groom [as he was in My Best Friend’s Wedding], I’m now the father of the bride,” Mulroney said. “I’m glad I’m still in the business of rom coms, you know. They’ve been—it’s been a rocky road for a little while. Harder movies to make, hard to find an audience. But this one comes right out in the theater right around the Christmas holidays, so you want to go as a family. It’s an R-rated rom com destination wedding movie. What else could you want?”

Anyone But You hits theaters on December 22. My Best Friend’s Wedding 2 hits theaters…in 2025? Maybe? Maybe?