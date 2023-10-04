Looks Like Travis Kelce's Mom Approves of Taylor Swift

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Not only has Taylor Swift met the parents, but she has their approval too.

Since rumors started that the superstar was dating NFL pro Travis Kelce, she ramped things up in terms of media coverage by attending two of Travis' football games with the Kansas City Chiefs—the first of which (Chiefs v. Chicago Bears) she spent in the VIP box alongside Travis' mom Donna Kelce.

Considering we don't even know whether Swift and Travis are for sure dating yet, and that if they are it's still very new, it felt like a pretty big step for the singer to meet Donna so soon. Plus, Travis' dad Ed Kelce was also at an afterparty with his son and Swift after the Bears game.

Soon though it may be, it's looking like Donna is a big fan of Swift's. When the star attended a second Chiefs game (v. New York Jets) this past Sunday, this time she sat alongside a veritable horde of A-listers—including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner and Sabrina Carpenter.

Still, the singer made the time to go chat to Donna at one point, and the two were captured on camera chatting and laughing together, with Swift putting her arm around Donna.

The Sunday Night Football on NBC Instagram account shared this sweet video with the caption, "Travis Kelce's biggest fans" and a red heart emoji, and Donna ended up reposting this video, thereby seemingly signaling to the world that she's definitely OK with her son dating Swift.

Although we hadn't quite heard it from Donna herself yet, we knew already that she liked the Midnights songstress, because Travis addressed it on his podcast recently.

After the Bears game, he said of Swift, "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her—the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in a great light." :)