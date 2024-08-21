The Internet Can’t Get Enough of Doug Emhoff’s Ex-Wife, Kerstin, Supporting Him at the DNC

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) is officially underway, and everything from the rousing speeches to Democratic nominee for president Vice President Kamala Harris' tan suit, to rapper Lil Jon making a surprise appearance during the delegate roll call (!!!) is making headlines.

But it's Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff's ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, and her joyful, full-throated support of her former husband and current partner that is taking the internet by storm.

On Monday, Aug. 19, the film producer and proud mom of two posted on a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, of her posing inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois as she prepared to cheer on her ex-husband's wife, Harris, as she officially becomes the Democratic nominee for president and sets out to become the first woman Commander and Chief of the United States.

"Who’s here? So excited for this week!" she captioned the post, highlighting just how excited she is for her blended family. Kerstin also posted a selfie of herself, her daughter Ella, her son, Cole, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz—the Democratic vice presidential nominee and Harris' running mate—writing: "Highlight of Day 1."

Doug Emhoff's ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. (Image credit: X/@keprettybird)

If there was any question that Kerstin Emhoff is wildly supportive of her husband and Kamala Harris, she even helped produce the short film that introduced her ex-husband to the DNC stage.

"This is my Dad, Doug. A film by Cole Emhoff, produced by me, and @Venture_land," Kerstin posted on X, along with the moving film, which was narrated by the pair's son, Cole.

The film ended with a simple but poignant line: "We might not look like other families in the White House, but we’re ready to represent all families in America.”

The internet was quick to respond to and praise the blended family, especially Kerstin, for how they continue to show up for each other, especially when all eyes are on them as Harris and Walz continue their presidential campaign.

"Kerstin Emhoff, Doug’s ex-wife, produced the film of her son introducing Doug. The co-parenting…. The goals…. The healthiness in this blended family," one user posted on X. "Man. What could and should have been for so many kids. Moving stuff.

"I think it speaks volumes about Kamala Harris + Doug Emhoff + Kerstin Emhoff equally that Kerstin is there in support of her ex-husband’s wife becoming an official presidential candidate," another wrote.

"Kerstin Emhoff supporting Harris/Walz is honestly the strongest endorsement I can think of," another posted.

Even prior to the DNC, Kerstin came out in support of her ex-husband after he was the target of online attacks regarding the end of their marriage and an alleged affair.

“During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions,” he said in an exclusive statement to CNN. “I took responsibility, and in the three years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side.”

Shortly after, Kerstin issued her own statement of support.

“Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago," she said in a statement. "He is a great father to our kids, continues to be a great friend to me and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, and I have built together.”