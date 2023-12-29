Drake is feeling grateful.

The singer and rapper posted a sweet Christmas snap on Wednesday, wrapping his arms around his mom, Sandi Graham, and his son, six-year-old Adonis. The trio is gathered in front of an elaborately decorated Christmas tree.

"Gifted you things with and without barcodes, gave with every fiber of my soul, Gia stones that glowed and Chanel flaps that overflowed, I even gave you the tools to avoid reaping what you sowed … but somehow different stories are being told on road," Drake wrote in his Instagram caption. The singer's holiday festivities also included a live music performance in his mansion .

A post shared by champagnepapi A photo posted by champagnepapi on

While Drake first denied Sophie Brussaux's claims that she was pregnant with his child, he confirmed Adonis was his son in 2018 . These days, he and Brussaux seem to be on better terms; she shared a Father's Day message for Drake in 2022, calling him an "amazing father." Both parents occasionally share photos of their son, too, as Drake did on Father's Day in 2020 .

More recently, Drake celebrated Adonis in October with an Instagram video wishing his son a happy birthday. The clip shows Adonis singing and dancing—clearly, he's inherited his father's love for performing. Adonis is a child with many talents, too; he also drew the cover art for Drake's latest album, "For All the Dogs."

A post shared by champagnepapi A photo posted by champagnepapi on

The Grahams make a sweet trio as they celebrate the holiday season together. Adonis is clearly surrounded by love, as is the Canadian rapper.