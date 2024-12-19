Drew Barrymore Just Found an Old, Stinky Lunch in Her Coat Pocket

Drew Barrymore proves once again that celebrities, they're just like us.

The actress is not afraid to show us some of her—ahem—less glamorous moments, and her followers are quick to let her know how relatable she is.

For her latest trick, Barrymore shared a video of the unfortunate moment when she discovered an old, stinky sandwich she had packed in a coat pocket and completely forgotten about.

In a video taken at a café with her makeup artist and bestie Debra in the background, Barrymore finds the offending sandwich in her pocket, makes a dramatically disguted face, says through gritted teeth, "Oh my God I forgot it!" then smells it and mimes gagging. Yum!!!

She captioned the video, "Do you ever just find an old lunch in your pocket? I did! @debraferullomakeup, I’m sorry you had to witness this."

But the best part about this slight overshare from Ms. Barrymore is that her followers shared hilarious stories of their own in the comments.

"I forgot a hard boiled egg for months in a Saks Fiffh Avenue purse. I almost had to throw it away. It was horrifying," wrote one person. No!!!

"Lemme tell you about that time I lost a rotisserie chicken in my trunk.." said someone else, mysteriously.

"I wore a jacket to work one day and found 3 eggs that I'd collected from the hen house that morning," said another fan.

"I once but [sic] a melon at the market and it rolled under my car seat. After I got home, I forgot about it. It laid rotting jn my car, then something started smelling after a week… guess what I found?" added someone else.

"Not in my pocket but in my truck, yeah. It tends to... remind you naturally after a bit," wrote someone else.

This is all... very unfortunate.