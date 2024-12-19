Drew Barrymore Just Found an Old, Stinky Lunch in Her Coat Pocket
The best part is the stories it brought out from her followers.
Drew Barrymore proves once again that celebrities, they're just like us.
The actress is not afraid to show us some of her—ahem—less glamorous moments, and her followers are quick to let her know how relatable she is.
For her latest trick, Barrymore shared a video of the unfortunate moment when she discovered an old, stinky sandwich she had packed in a coat pocket and completely forgotten about.
In a video taken at a café with her makeup artist and bestie Debra in the background, Barrymore finds the offending sandwich in her pocket, makes a dramatically disguted face, says through gritted teeth, "Oh my God I forgot it!" then smells it and mimes gagging. Yum!!!
She captioned the video, "Do you ever just find an old lunch in your pocket? I did! @debraferullomakeup, I’m sorry you had to witness this."
A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore)
A photo posted by on
But the best part about this slight overshare from Ms. Barrymore is that her followers shared hilarious stories of their own in the comments.
"I forgot a hard boiled egg for months in a Saks Fiffh Avenue purse. I almost had to throw it away. It was horrifying," wrote one person. No!!!
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"Lemme tell you about that time I lost a rotisserie chicken in my trunk.." said someone else, mysteriously.
"I wore a jacket to work one day and found 3 eggs that I'd collected from the hen house that morning," said another fan.
"I once but [sic] a melon at the market and it rolled under my car seat. After I got home, I forgot about it. It laid rotting jn my car, then something started smelling after a week… guess what I found?" added someone else.
"Not in my pocket but in my truck, yeah. It tends to... remind you naturally after a bit," wrote someone else.
This is all... very unfortunate.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Christina Aguilera Poses Topless for Her 44th Birthday, And It's Nothing Short of Iconic
Just, wow.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jude Law's Daughter From 'The Holiday' Is Mom to a 4-Year-Old
I'm ancient, you're ancient, we're all ancient.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Zoë Kravitz Raves About Ex Channing Tatum's "Charisma" Weeks After Breakup
There's clearly no hard feelings.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Martha Stewart Playfully Pushes Drew Barrymore Away on TV: "You're The Wrong Gender"
Barrymore took it all on the chin.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Drew Barrymore Discovered Her Daughter Watching '50 First Dates' with Adam Sandler's Daughter
"They were just so happy and I was like, 'Oh, but this is so sweet and wonderful.'"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Drew Barrymore Says She'll "Practice Physical Distance" on Upcoming Season of Her Talk Show
The actress is famous for being physically affectionate with her guests.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
While In Character Filming ‘Never Been Kissed,’ Drew Barrymore Was Told to Tone It Down Because “You’re Just Looking Too Unattractive”
The studio told Barrymore she’d gone too far with the “Grossie” when it came to Josie Geller.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Drew Barrymore Describes the Moment She Overcame the “Shame Around Divorce”
“I’m like totally liberated.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Drew Barrymore Wins the Day as the Proud New (Temporary) Owner of the Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein Couch
Yeah. That couch.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Drew Barrymore Did the Math for How Taylor Swift Can Make It to the Super Bowl From Her Tokyo Concert—2 Months Before the Chiefs' Key Win
DREW!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Lucy Hale Opened Up About Being Sober for Two Years: "I Would't Give This Feeling Up for Anything"
She's totally thriving.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published