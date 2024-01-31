Dua Lipa is everywhere: She’s in India on vacation mastering the art of dopamine dressing. She’s on the Golden Globes red carpet in custom Schiaparell. She's starring in a new movie Argylle (with a new blonde bob!). Oh—and, she’s gone public with a new beau, actor Callum Turner in the midst of it all. One thing is certain amongst all of the appearances: She's going to look amazing no matter what. Today, we have her latest outfit: a casual take on date dressing. Lipa and Turner were spotted getting coffee in Beverly Hills, California on the morning of January 31, and Lipa donned an outfit we could only describe as California-esque for the occasion. The singer donned a tank top and jeans…in January! With no sweater, jacket, or coat to be found!

Let’s break down her look: Lipa opted for a pair of cropped light-wash jeans and a black and white contrasting knit tank top. It had a v-neck style and black trim that matched both her Alaïa mesh flats and her black Bottega Veneta Gemelli shoulder bag, a new style from the brand that boasts its Intrecciato braiding technique in a crescent silhouette. File this under: an outfit I can't wait to copy come summer.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Just like Lipa herself, mesh flats are seemingly everywhere at the moment. Jennifer Lawrence just sported a pair, but hers were made of completely sheer fabric so it looked like she wasn’t wearing any shoes at all Hailey Bieber , the queen of controversial style pairings, has also unsurprisingly worn the style, too—and to the office, no less.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing mesh flats in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Backgrid )

Perhaps it’s simply a larger shift in fashion that most of us, A-listers included, are dressing with only comfort in mind. We’re only wearing what feels good and letting go of dressing for trends, standards, or anything else. This sentiment has led to a bevy of relaxed celebrity style looks— Gigi Hadid in cashmere pants, Sophie Turner in UGGs, Sofia Richie Grainge in overalls—that appear comfortable and casual because they are anchored by personal style.

Dua Lipa’s spin on the chilled-out look? Mesh flats and elevated basics. It's a combination that is easygoing but that still showcases Lipa’s penchant for quirky, personality pieces that display her love for playing with fashion. And she'll have a chance to play with fashion in a big way on this weekend's Grammy Awards red carpet. Until then, we'll be drooling over her street style ensembles.