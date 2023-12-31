Dua Lipa Posing With an Elephant in India Is New Year's Eve Goals

It's been a huge year for Dua Lipa.
She debuted new music, announced that she's going to be in a new movie come February, and oh, yeah, she released that little song Dance the Night from that little, one-of-the-highest-grossing-movies-of-all-time Barbie. It hit number one on the Billboard charts and earned a spot on the 2024 Oscars short list for Original Song.
So, she is certainly due for a bit of rest and relaxation. And from the looks of her latest Instagram posts, she's getting it.
The pop star is on a trip to India with her family and has been graciously sharing dispatches with us along the way. In a new batch, posted Sunday, she looks fresh-faced while sipping from a mug in a gorgeous yellow top. There is also a video from a dance performance, one seriously cute photo of her and an elephant, a shot of her horseback riding and more.
A photo posted by dualipa on
"I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India," she captioned the post. "Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality and generosity. This experience has been deeply meaningful. I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge and restart. Ready for the year ahead. What a joy!!!"
The singer has been bopping around Houdini style this holiday season. Last month she shared looks from New York, Las Vegas and Los Angeles, sporting her new dark cherry red hair and plenty of high fashion moments.
We're loving (and are jealous of!) this toned down end of year celebration.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Jamie Feldman is a journalist, essayist and content creator known for her self-deprecating humor and quick wit. After building a byline as a lifestyle editor for HuffPost, her articles and editorials have since appeared in Cosmopolitan, Betches, Nylon, Bustle, Parade, and Well+Good. Her journey out of credit card debt, which she chronicles on TikTok, has amassed a loyal social media following. Her story has been featured in Fortune, Business Insider and on The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, CBS News, and NPR. She is currently producing a podcast on the same topic and living in Brooklyn, New York.
-
Selena Gomez Shares Sweet New Pic With Benny Blanco
The snap comes after she left him out of her end-of-2023 roundup.
By Meghan De Maria
-
Fans Celebrate Blake Lively For 'Normalizing' Pumping At Disneyland
She called it a "2023 highlight."
By Jamie Feldman
-
Rihanna Needed This $895 Western Hat To Complete Her Cozy Winter Outfit
She got help from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards.
By Melony Forcier
-
Dua Lipa Is an Ice Blonde Goddess at the Grammys
Her harness-style dress was an homage to an iconic 1992 Versace look.
By Kathleen Walsh