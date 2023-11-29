Dua Lipa is no stranger to taking personal style risks and barring some skin. From recently dying her hair dark cherry red to embracing the oversized scarf à la Lenny Kravitz (you know the viral meme) to being the closest embodiment of a real-life pop star mermaid in a sheer net gown at the Barbie premiere (God bless Greta Gerwig), the songstress is a fashion trailblazer. In simple terms, she is the moment. And as of last night, we have a new look to dive into: let's give it up for the sheer dress and fur coat Dua Lipa wore on a downtown outing in New York City on Tuesday night.
In a see-through black dress with chevron fringe, the Albanian proved that the naked dress, a trend that has dominated this past red carpet season and our Instagram feeds, is here to stay through the icy wind chill of winter. Nothing says I’m ready for the upcoming holidays quite like a little black dress (ah, the classic wardrobe staple!), but with a little edge and twist. Like, for instance, a little black dress that is completely see-through. Trust me, it’s a conversation starter, especially when you’re trying to avert the discussion away from your personal life and onto your outfit.
Lipa layered high-waisted black briefs underneath her see-through dress and paired her lacy LBD with an oversized floor-length fur coat, further pushing the cocoon coat style agenda. For accessories, Lipa opted for understated essentials: a pair of below-the-knee leather boots with a heel and a patent noir evening clutch.
Lipa certainly knows how to pull a Houdini—well, maybe not as an escape artist, per se, but how she balances between being risque and elevated is magic.
Her recent going-out look is the perfect example of her skill as a fashion illusionist. The ensemble both exudes the confidence of a regal Park Avenue penthouse princess and the sultry energy of a disco queen who dances the night away (wink, wink, nudge, nudge). You see peek-a-boos of skin due to the sheer fabric, but since she's wearing dark undergarments, it's more of a playful tease on the naked dress. And with how she left her oversized furry coat open, Lipda crafted the perfect "now you see me, now you don’t" moment. And that’s probably the best optical illusion you can ask for: a magic trick that is fashion-forward.
Shop a sheer dress and cozy fuzzy coat below to copy Dua Lip'a look, below.
Shop Dua Lipa's Outfit
Maria Santa Poggi is a freelance fashion writer. Her work has appeared in Vogue, Teen Vogue, Rolling Stone, InStyle, and Harper’s Bazaar, amongst other publications.
