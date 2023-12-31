Ed Sheeran’s 2023 Recap Features a Photo That Will Make You Jealous

Ed Sheeran's 2023 wrap up is giving us some serious FOMO and, honestly, we're not even mad about it.



In a series of photos posted to Instagram, the award-winning singer shared some of his 2023 highlights as he prepared to welcome in the New Year.



One particular photo featured Sheeran holding the God of Thunder's Hammer, Mjölnir, alongside Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth. Now, we're not saying your 2023 wasn't incredible, but was it "holding Thor's hammer with Chris Hemsworth" incredible?

“2023 dump,” Sheeran captioned the post, which did not at all make us jealous. “See ya in 2024 have a good one yeah nice one love you.”

In addition to the envious photo, Sheeran posted a photo of a courtroom drawing form his legal battle that stemmed from a lawsuit claiming that the singer took the rhythm, chord progression, and other elements for his 2014 song "Thinking Out Loud" without permission.



Sheeran won the copyright infringement lawsuit in May.



"Such great memories, even the photo from your court case, because you literally brought your guitar and played to prove your argument and you won!" one fan posted in the comments. "We are all so proud of you for standing your ground and defending your integrity as a songwriter. Thank you for continuing to share your memories with us! 2023 turned out to be such a great year for you!"



In a May Instagram post featuring a video of Sheeran giving a statement to the press after the ruling, the singer wrote: "It’s all over, back to what I love doing. New album out tomorrow, USA tour starts Saturday in Dallas, love you all."

Sheeran is saying goodbye to 2023 with a great reminder to us all: There is going to be joy, hardship (and if you're lucky enough a moment with Chris Hemsworth) in any given year, and you truly can't have one without the other.