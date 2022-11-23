Sir Elton John Performed as a Surprise Guest at Saks' Holiday Window Unveiling

On Tuesday, November 22, Saks Fifth Avenue hosted a star-studded unveiling ceremony for its annual holiday window display. The annual event featured music, a light show, fireworks, and live music from none other than Sir Elton John.

The legendary musician's surprise appearance was marked by a moving performance of his classic hit, "Your Song" (you can watch it at Saks Live). John also brought his family onstage—husband David Furnish and their children, Zachary and Elijah—to wish the crowd a happy holiday season.

(Image credit: Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

Moments before the "Rocket Man" singer made his appearance, Saks CEO Marc Metrick announced that Saks would be donating $1 million to the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Rocket Fund. This charitable organization works with government and nonprofit organizations across the globe to support HIV/AIDs prevention and treatment, along with rights, healthcare, and dignity for those diagnosed with the virus. Of Saks' financial contribution, $500,000 of the donation (which stands regardless of consumer sales) will come from Saks' merchandise collection curated with the help of Sir Elton John and featuring apparel, accessories, home goods, and beauty products by over 60 designers.

Metrick's announcement and John's performance were followed by an extravagant light show highlighting Saks' window displays. This year, the show featured Elton John tracks, including “Step into Christmas,” “Cold Heart PNAU Remix,” “Your Song,” and “Merry Christmas.” The window displays themselves, meanwhile, center on nostalgic childhood games such as rocket ships and kaleidoscopes.

If you're in New York City over the next month, you can catch the Saks window display until January 3.