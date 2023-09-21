Emily Ratajkowski Is Effortlessly Cool in Fall-Ready Leather and Layers

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Our favorite model-actress-storytelling aficionado, Emily Ratajkowski, is all geared up for fall.
With a worn brown leather jacket, sporty crew neck sweater, gray skinny jeans and New Balance sneakers, Ratajkowski served up effortless vintage style as she was captured walking with a friend in the West Village on Wednesday. She accessorized with chunky socks (a cozy staple), delicate hoops, and tortoise shell sunglasses.
Emrata’s casually cool outfit was a welcomed departure from her typical fashion-forward glam; she was recently spotted in an Acne Studios knit dress at the Vogue World after party, as well as sporting a Jean-Paul Gaultier number at the VMAs last week. We love a girl that can do both.
In more somber news, Ratajkowski’s widely loved podcast High Low was reportedly cut due to mass layoffs at Sony, according to a Bloomberg article. In her latest (and possibly last) episode from earlier today, Ratajkowski reflected on her struggles during her ascent in the modeling industry. With or without the podcast, Emrata is still thriving this fall—whether at London Fashion Week or in the New York City streets.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Gabriella Onessimo (she/her) is a New York City-based fashion writer, journalist, and occasional stylist. She studied Journalism + Design and Fashion Communication at The New School, graduating in late 2022. She has been rigorously writing since—and wouldn't have it any other way! You can find more of Gabriella's words in L'Officiel USA, CR Fashion Book, and more.
-
Martinis, Caviar, and "The Best Time": Inside Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift’s NYC Night Out
Via Carota will never be the same.
By Gabriella Onessimo
-
Selena Gomez’s Fresh-Faced Selfie Radiates Self-Love
She’s letting her natural skin and hair shine.
By Sophia Rivka Vilensky
-
Princess Kate Is Absolutely Nailing the Business Casual Look This Week
Pantsuits everywhere!
By Iris Goldsztajn